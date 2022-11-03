NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ravens at Saints: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens are riding their first two-game winning streak of the season as they visit a New Orleans Saints team trying to win consecutive games for the first time on Monday night. First-place Baltimore (5-3) leads the AFC North after defeating Cleveland and Tampa Bay the last two weeks. The Ravens moved to strengthen their defense, which is ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring (22.9 points allowed per...
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions
DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 with a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like It’s been a sharp decline for Aaron Rodgers this season, and never was that more evident than Sunday. Rodgers threw...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday. ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks after a 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Frank Reich out as Colts head coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Mike Kafka, who is in his first season as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to succeed Reich. He's favored over Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+500). It has been a rapid rise for Kafka, a former journeyman quarterback and assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs who was given a preseason trial run by new Giants head coach...
Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season
Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday. Also, running back Aaron Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's stunning upset loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks on the season. He started every game this season and had 32 tackles, including seven...
49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice
The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee....
Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week
Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday. The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season. Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss. The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media
Bills QB Josh Allen undergoing tests on bruised elbow
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen underwent further testing on his bruised right elbow on Monday. Allen said Sunday night he felt "slight pain" in what he described as a bruise on his throwing elbow, an injury incurred in the Bills' loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon that a clearer picture of the injury would be gleaned by the Bills' medical team in the...
Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers was dressed mostly in black when he arrived in the visiting interview room at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Black stocking cap, black sleeveless hoodie over a long-sleeved black T-shirt and black shoes, paired with gray sweatpants. That’s pretty common attire for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and yet it felt more appropriate than ever. A look of mourning for a season on life support. There’s...
