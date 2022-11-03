[WATCH] Tyler James Williams Freestyles over GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” And “Tomorrow 2” On SiriusXM’s ‘Sway in the Morning’

On this date in 1996, Tupac Amaru Shakur posthumously released the final album of his illustrious career. 26 years ago today, just two months after the untimely murder of Tupac on the Las Vegas strip alongside Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, the fifth and final album, Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, was released. Recognized as ‘Pac’s most influential body of work, the Killuminati album was not only his most controversial, but its concept still has many of his fans believing that ‘Pac is still alive. Besides his beef with Nas, Jay-Z, B.I.G., and almost any relevant New York rapper you can think of, the album hinges on the life of Makaveli, a play on the name of Italian writer and philosopher Nicollo Machiavelli, who is believed to have staged his own death.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO