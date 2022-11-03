[WATCH] Tyler James Williams Freestyles over GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” And “Tomorrow 2” On SiriusXM’s ‘Sway in the Morning’

Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Ice Spice Responds to Drake Lyrics On ‘Her Loss’ Album
Hip-Hop fans believe Drake dissed Ice Spice on his Her Loss collaboration album with 21 Savage. In his “BackOutsideBoyz” single, The Boy raps:. “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.”. Fans immediately believed that it was about the “Munch” rapper. With the rumors running...
thesource.com
Yung Miami Gifts Diddy a Diamond Bad Boy Chain for His 53rd Birthday
Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday over the weekend. While enjoying time with superstar friends like JAY-Z and Mary J. Blige, Diddy was given a new chain with numerous dancing diamonds by his bae Yung Miami. You can see Yung Miami party and more below.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Tupac Shakur’s First Posthumous Album ‘Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory’ Was Released 26 Years Ago
On this date in 1996, Tupac Amaru Shakur posthumously released the final album of his illustrious career. 26 years ago today, just two months after the untimely murder of Tupac on the Las Vegas strip alongside Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, the fifth and final album, Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, was released. Recognized as ‘Pac’s most influential body of work, the Killuminati album was not only his most controversial, but its concept still has many of his fans believing that ‘Pac is still alive. Besides his beef with Nas, Jay-Z, B.I.G., and almost any relevant New York rapper you can think of, the album hinges on the life of Makaveli, a play on the name of Italian writer and philosopher Nicollo Machiavelli, who is believed to have staged his own death.
Comments / 0