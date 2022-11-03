Read full article on original website
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
19 top-rated products to keep your cat healthy and thriving, according to vets and our testing
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The health of a cat is closely intertwined with its quality of life. The more enrichment cats have day to day, the more physically and mentally resilient they are likely to be year after year. Enrichment encompasses the opportunities they have to practice natural, instinctive behaviors like hunting, chasing, and scratching.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss
One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.
You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi's 27p chocolate dessert 'with barely any calories' that 'tastes like Dairy Milk'
A new Aldi 27p dessert is drawing rave reviews from shoppers who say it is a dieter's delight. The Brooklea Milk chocolate Light Choc Pots cost £1.09 for a pack of four. But despite the price tag they are said to taste every bit as good as other brands, according to a TikTok video. And the original poster even said they taste "just like Dairy Milk", according to MyLondon.
Bustle
These Soft Dog Treats Are Easy To Chew
Treats can be great motivators to encourage good behavior and learning, but pet parents should be mindful of the treats they choose to lavish their pets with. The best soft dog treats are made with quality ingredients and are low in calories so you can reward them while still supporting their health. And because of the chewy texture, soft treats are an especially popular choice for puppies, tiny breeds, seniors, or any dogs with teeth issues.
tinyhousetalk.com
Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container
The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
pethelpful.com
Woman Gets Another Cat for Her 'Lonely' Bengal and Her Plan Backfires Miserably
One of the first things that come to a pet owner's mind when they see their furry friend sad and lonely is to get another pet. We tend to love this idea because well, who doesn't want another fur bestie in the house? But if you want to go this route, you really need to consider if your current pet will be comfortable.
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi's smart response as fan comments on new chocolate truffle dupes
Aldi was quick to respond after a fan commented on the store's luxury chocolate dupes which look remarkably similar to a popular brand. The Moser Roth Luxurious Truffles are similar in appearance to the Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles. Jess Davies took to Twitter to comment on the find after trying...
Maev adds a puppy-specific formula to their dog food line
Have you heard of the dog food brand, Maev? Known for their human grade raw dog food, the brand is actually expanding their lineup into the world of puppies. According to a press email we received on behalf of Maev, to kick off November the brand is launching their very own line of pet food. Considering the brand was designed to satisfy even the pickiest of pups, and with ingredients that even a human would be safe to eat, we already know that they are all about bringing the quality when it comes to feeding our furry friends.
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Destroys Another Fast Food Favorite: Spring Rolls
The Great British Baking Show seems to be awfully confused this season. Instead of asking the bakers to, you know, bake, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith keep tasking them with cooking dishes from around the world. We’ve watched them massacre pizza, destroy Mexican cuisine, and completely miss the point of s’mores. This week, the horror continues with Prue’s Spring Roll Technical Challenge. The bakers are asked to make the Asian treat using a method that nods to “Pastry Week” rather than the actual techniques favored by Vietnamese and Chinese cooks. The Great British Baking Show‘s Spring Roll Technical Challenge is...
marthastewart.com
How to Make Sure Your Leather Couch Lasts Forever—and Stays Buttery, Plush, and Rip-Free
A leather couch is arguably one of the most handsome pieces of furniture you could own. Its timelessness makes it equal parts classic and modern, and with so many silhouettes to choose from, it's easy to find a leather sofa that melds perfectly with your existing aesthetic. Another benefit of leather couches is that when it's high quality and taken care of, it can last a lifetime. Ahead, we're teaching you how to identify a well-made leather couch and how to ensure it endures.
We’re Obsessed With Cowboy Butter and We’re Smearing It on Everything
“Why has nobody told me about cowboy butter?” asks Jason Ortynski of Jorts Kitchen, in a TikTok video that’s gotten more than 10 million views. “It’s actually one of the best sauces I’ve ever had with my steak.” I’ve felt the same way recently. Cowboy butter isn’t necessarily a “new” recipe, but it’s something that I’ve been seeing everywhere over the past couple of weeks. I made it with a grilled ribeye steak, and I’m hooked. If you love steak, cowboy butter will be your go-to dipping sauce.
EatingWell
ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
tinyhousetalk.com
VIDEO: Woman Builds Her Own Tiny House with No Experience
Carina (Dirtbag Minimal on YouTube) built this spacious and minimalist DIY tiny house on wheels with no previous building experience!. It was a housing solution for her that fit into the gap between renting and buying a full-sized home, and another advantage of building a THOW was that she could move it wherever she wanted (as long as she could find a parking spot for it!).
triangletribune.com
A foil packet meal for sweet fall simplicity
Fall provides almost endless opportunities to gather friends and family around great food. From tailgates and family events to those precious last outdoor meals before winter sets in, the scenery of autumn is a perfect backdrop for sharing meals together. Those favorite fall foods are often best when they’re delicious...
Chef shares major money-saving hack for keeping bread fresh for longer
This story was written by Wes Stenzel and originally appeared on The Cool Down. It’s easy to buy more bread than you eat. But if you value freshness, it can be tough to finish a loaf of your favorite dough within its prime window of flavor and texture. And who hasn’t walked through the grocery store and thought, “one more loaf, just to be safe”?
