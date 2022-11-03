ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Swing Bridge Project Weekly Update: Construction Activities – Week of November 7, 2022

Stay up-to-date on the Swing Bridge Rehabilitation Project by signing up for email alerts – Click here. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is working to inform residents of current and upcoming construction activities through announcements such as this, as well as the project website. The Connecticut Department of Transportation...
Letter to the Editor: Put Turk to Work

The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received November 4, 2022. We’re almost there! Election Day, 2022 is this Tuesday, November 8th. Chris Turkington, YOUR candidate...
HADDAM, CT
Letter to the Editor: Support Our Democratic Candidates on November 8th

The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received November 7, 2022. Election Day is just a day away. I know the candidates are exhausted, as are...
HADDAM, CT
HVFC Auxiliary Military Whist Game a Success!

(November 3, 2022)—On Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary hosted its Annual Military Whist Game at the Firehouse. After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, members were ready, willing, and anxious to enjoy the evening. So, you might wonder, “What is Military...
HADDAM, CT
Girls Swim 2022: HKHS Finishes Strong with an 87-46 Win Over Suffield

(November 7, 2022) — The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Swim team capped off its season with an 87-46 win against Suffield in a home meet on November 2, 2022. The H-K Cougar girls finished the dual meet season with a 6-3 record and won every event against Suffield. Senior captain Kristen Thebeau qualified for State Championships in the 100-yard backstroke, swimming 1:08.83, and sophomore Liv Macaluso crushed her earlier State qualifying time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.96. Cougar girls will compete in the State Swimming Championships on November 12th and 15th. Eleven H-K swimmers scored the winning points against Suffield: Aleysha Brawley (SR), Emma Sajus (JR), Johanna “Jo” Houska (SR, co-captain), Kristen Thebeau (SR, captain), Layla Hayward (JR), Maggie Miller (FR), Olivia Campo (SO), Olivia “Liv” Macaluso (SO), Peyton Tyler (JR), Sofia Campo (SO), and Veronica “VV” Pypa (SO).
HADDAM, CT

