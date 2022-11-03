(November 7, 2022) — The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Swim team capped off its season with an 87-46 win against Suffield in a home meet on November 2, 2022. The H-K Cougar girls finished the dual meet season with a 6-3 record and won every event against Suffield. Senior captain Kristen Thebeau qualified for State Championships in the 100-yard backstroke, swimming 1:08.83, and sophomore Liv Macaluso crushed her earlier State qualifying time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.96. Cougar girls will compete in the State Swimming Championships on November 12th and 15th. Eleven H-K swimmers scored the winning points against Suffield: Aleysha Brawley (SR), Emma Sajus (JR), Johanna “Jo” Houska (SR, co-captain), Kristen Thebeau (SR, captain), Layla Hayward (JR), Maggie Miller (FR), Olivia Campo (SO), Olivia “Liv” Macaluso (SO), Peyton Tyler (JR), Sofia Campo (SO), and Veronica “VV” Pypa (SO).

HADDAM, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO