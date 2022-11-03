ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Apple employee pleads guilty to bilking company out of more than $17M

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Apple Inc. employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to fleecing the tech behemoth out of more than $17 million over seven years, according to federal prosecutors.

In a written plea agreement, Dhirendra Prasad admitted the series of schemes involved “taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts, and causing Apple to pay for items and services never received,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California confirmed in a prepared statement.

Prasad, 52, who worked as a buyer for Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain from 2008 until 2018, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, KRON reported.

According to CBS News, Prasad could face more than 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in March 2023, and two of his co-conspirators – outside vendors who did business with Apple – have been charged in separate federal cases.

KRON detailed several aspects of Prasad’s fraud schemes here.

According to the TV station, Prasad must forfeit all assets that he acquired with fraudulent proceeds, including multiple properties valued at roughly $5 million.

