Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
fox4now.com
You can still help those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating to the Scripps Howard Fund for Hurricane Relief
From babies to pets, the need is still very real in hurricane-ravaged Florida. "A hurricane, in particular, can really unearth and unsettle a whole community," said Wendy Ryan, evening anchor at ABC Action News in Tampa. Ryan said it's not hard to find someone who was affected by Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 4