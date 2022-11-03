Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Soda City Jeep Club hosting Toys for Tots drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local jeep club is teaming up with the United States Marines Guard to host a Toys for Tots drive. Toys from the drive will help to bring a smile to a child for Christmas. Gently used toys, brand new toys and even monetary donations can...
WIS-TV
Families Helping Families 2022: Goal to help 4,000 families across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families is returning for the 32nd year of helping the Midlands during the holiday season. Every year the initiative connects families with needed supplies, gifts, clothes, and other essentials during Christmas. This year’s goal is to help 4,000 families. Families are referred through...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: New exhibit at the Relic Room Museum for veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of Veterans Day, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum are putting the final touches on a big new exhibit that’s been years in the making. It’s A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973. The...
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
WIS-TV
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was detained at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after he attempted to take stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray on a plane. David Lee Angell was charged with knowingly and willfully entering an airport area in violation of security requirements. During a...
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
WIS-TV
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
WIS-TV
Irmo firefighters put out structure fire at apartment complex
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Early Saturday morning, the Irmo Fire District responded to a structure fire. Around 7:40 a.m., firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments. IFD says due to quick work by firefighters the fire was able to be contained to one unit. There...
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
wach.com
Family and friends question death of woman at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC — Days, after a young woman died on the job at the PepsiCo Bottling Warehouse in Columbia, family, and friends, want to know why Robyn Lockett died while she was operating a forklift they claim she didn’t have a license for. Twenty-one-year-old Robyn Lockett was adored...
WIS-TV
Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction is performing in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This will be the first parade appearance of the band. Out of more than 100 applicants, the band was selected to perform alongside nine other bands for the...
WIS-TV
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019. Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police overnight standoff ends with man arrested, remains behind bars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin after a multiple-hour standoff on Friday, Nov. 4 with officers. The standoff started on Nov. 3 when authorities received reports of a man with a suspected gun. Franklin is charged with three counts of pointing...
abccolumbia.com
Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
abccolumbia.com
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
WIS-TV
Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
