It was an incredibly warm weekend. Records were set up and down the coast, all through the mountains, and throughout much of New York. And it ends Monday with a bang. It’s possible some spots sneak to 80 – namely Norwood/Westwood – and we set another record in Boston. Westerly winds behind the front will aid in compressional warming, targeting the coastal plain for the warmest temps. Although the air is summery, the cooler temps will move in as soon as the sun sets (4:30 these days).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO