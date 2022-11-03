Read full article on original website
Mass. State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser on I-93
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 on Sunday night. State police said the trooper, a 35-year-old male who was not identified, was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north in Randolph around 7:18 p.m. when his cruiser was struck behind by a Jeep. The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.
Mills and LePage Make Final Push in Maine Governor's Race
There's only one day left before two of Maine’s political titans find out who voters will choose as the state’s next governor. Competing against independent candidate Sam Hunkler are the state’s former governor, Paul LePage, a Republican, and the state’s current governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat.
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
Mass. Dems Look To Build On Big Legislative Margins
Whichever way the national currents pull in the midterms, Massachusetts Democrats feel confident they will perform relatively well in a state where voters have awarded them the entire Congressional delegation as well as veto-proof supermajorities in the state House and Senate. But Tuesday's election does not forecast an opportunity for...
Mass. Officials Don't See ‘Tremendous Enthusiasm' Among Voters
Massachusetts officials don't believe there's "tremendous enthusiasm" for this year's general election in the Bay State. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin held a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on early voting numbers and share estimates for Election Day turnout Tuesday. Galvin said the state mailed over...
Mass. Students Could Miss Out on $21 Billion in Earnings Due to Learning Loss: Globe
New research is shining a light on the amount of learning students in Massachusetts missed out on during the pandemic, and what that may cost them in their future careers. Education researchers at Harvard and Stanford have released analyses that show Bay State students, on average, lost 75% of a school year's worth of math, and 41% of a school year's worth of reading.
Nursing Homes Struggle to Find Qualified Workers, Particularly Nurses
Senior living facilities need workers, specifically nurses. The need is greater than it has ever been. The health care industry continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19. "We’d love to have more folks join the cause," explained Tom Grape, head of Benchmark Senior Living. He, like many in his...
2022 Massachusetts Election: Live Updates, Voting Results and News
Tuesday is election day in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and across the country, and voters have many critical decisions to make as they head to the polls. The polls opened Tuesday morning and remain open until 8 p.m. in Massachusetts. Among the contested races on the ballot is the Massachusetts governor's...
Another Warm Day Begins the Work Week; Cooler Air Coming
It was an incredibly warm weekend. Records were set up and down the coast, all through the mountains, and throughout much of New York. And it ends Monday with a bang. It’s possible some spots sneak to 80 – namely Norwood/Westwood – and we set another record in Boston. Westerly winds behind the front will aid in compressional warming, targeting the coastal plain for the warmest temps. Although the air is summery, the cooler temps will move in as soon as the sun sets (4:30 these days).
Here's What to Do If You Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Refund Yet
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers last week when the calendar switched to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need to worry. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds, but...
Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Election Day
We are just two days before Election Day and Massachusetts candidates are making their final push to get your vote. It’s been a busy weekend for candidates on both sides of the aisle. At Mechanic’s Hall in Worcester Sunday night many in the GOP attended what is for many...
Race Between Chris Pappas and Karoline Leavitt for NH's 1st District Remains Tight
The First Congressional District in New Hampshire is one of the most closely watched House races in the country. Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas is facing off against Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt and both candidates made their final push Monday. The candidates have opposing views on everything from inflation to abortion,...
