Florida State

Officials looking to expand Rebuild Florida program for homes damaged in Hurricane Ian

By Ashley Graham
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — State officials are pushing to expand a program to help homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Rebuild Florida program, a long-term recovery program, spent millions of dollars rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Irma. There are still hundreds of Southwest Florida homes waiting for repairs after Irma right now.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) says they’ve finished 248 homes in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades and DeSoto counties since Irma. More than 300 homes still need to be repaired or replaced in our area.

In total, they’ve awarded $54 million to our community. A spokesperson says statewide the program has awarded more than $437 million to more than 4100 homeowners. The deadline to use all the money is August 2025. They expect to finish those homes by August 2023.

We asked the DEO if they plan to use this same program for Hurricane Ian survivors. An official told NBC2 they’ve asked Congress to approve federal funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

If it’s approved, they could start awarding money to homeowners impacted by Ian. That wouldn’t happen until the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian at the earliest.

Repairing and replacing those homes could take years more.

PROJECTS TO BE COMPLETED:

  • LEE – 179
  • COLLIER – 81
  • CHARLOTTE – 6
  • HENDRY – 40
  • GLADES – 13
  • DESOTO – 13

Comments / 2

