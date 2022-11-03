ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

OCSO: Man arrested after pursuit into Grayson County

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) say they were involved in a pursuit that crossed over into Grayson County.

Deputies say on November 2, OCSO and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to conduct a traffic stop on a green truck in the city limits of Fordsville. OCSO says the vehicle of interest was traveling East on Highway 54, and when lights and sirens were initiated, the vehicle sped off in an attempt to flee. Law enforcement officials say the driver, who was later identified as Dalton Doolin of Fordsville, was driving at a high rate of speed and all over the road causing oncoming drivers to exit the roadway.

KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman

OCSO says detectives observed a female in the vehicle who was later identified as Olivia Helm. Law enforcement officials say during the chase, it appeared that Helm wanted out of the vehicle. Deputies say Doolin fled through multiple counties and eventually turned down a dead-end street. Law enforcement officials say the chase ended at Camp Wet-a-line in Falls of Rough. Deputies say Doolin was immediately taken into custody, and they say Helm was hysterical and feared for her life. OCSO says Helm was also taken into custody.

OCSO says Doolin was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor vehicle)
  • Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
  • Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree
  • Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Meth)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > – (<2 GMS Meth)
OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges

Deputies say Doolin was also arrested on two outstanding felony warrants out of Daviess and Ohio Counties for probation violations on separate firearm and drug charges. OCSO says Helm was arrested and served with her outstanding warrant and criminal summons.

OCSO thanked the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the pursuit.

