Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.

Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count of Reckless Driving a misdemeanor. District Court Judge Conrad Perea sentenced Flores to 9 years and gave a 2-year credit for time served in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.  Flores will serve 7 more years with 5 years of parole.

Flores and his girlfriend Skufca were traveling north on North Valley Drive near Vilitta Loop, when the vehicle crossed over the double center line into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Honda CRV in the afternoon of August 15th.  Haley Skufca, 27, who was a passenger in Flores’ vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people in the Honda were severely injured in the head-on collision and are still recovering.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor to the crash; distracted driving was the final determination.  Distracted driving has increased due to the use of cell phones and other activities that take attention away from the road and the task of driving safely.   Officers at the scene described it as a horrific crash.

KTSM

KTSM

