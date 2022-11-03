Read full article on original website
Newman teaching alumni earn high praise in their districts
Two students who earned their English as a Second Language teaching certification from Newman University’s School of Education were selected as Teachers of the Year in their Kansas school districts. Patricia Lujan, ’17, ’20, was selected as Elementary Teacher of the Year in Ulysses, and Ismael Carrillo ’20 was...
Kids Can Vote Too on November 8th
Bring your kids to the Seward County Activity Center during the Nov. 8 election, and they can vote too. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families will have a Kids Voting booth at the election site and the ballot will allow kids to vote for their favorite fruit. The Kids Voting booth will be open the same as the voting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Seward County Commission Approves Sale of Fire Truck to the City of Liberal
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening and approved the sale of the 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine with no loose equipment to the Liberal Fire Department for the amount of $20,000.00. The 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine is no longer in service with the County Department.
Curbside Voting to Be Available in Seward County
Voting will take place in Seward County on Tuesday November the 8th with the polls open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm at the Seward County Activity Center and the Kismet Pavilion. If you have a disability or health concern, curbside voting will be available at the General Election voting site at Seward County Activity Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Curbside voting will also be available at the Kismet City Pavilion. Voters must go to their designated polling place.
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85 years old, of Satanta, Kansas passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Kearny County Hospital, Lakin, Kansas. Wanda was born to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham on May 18, 1937, in Cedaredge, Colorado. The family moved to Satanta, Kansas when Wanda was 3 years old.
