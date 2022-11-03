Voting will take place in Seward County on Tuesday November the 8th with the polls open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm at the Seward County Activity Center and the Kismet Pavilion. If you have a disability or health concern, curbside voting will be available at the General Election voting site at Seward County Activity Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Curbside voting will also be available at the Kismet City Pavilion. Voters must go to their designated polling place.

17 HOURS AGO