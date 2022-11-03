Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
921news.com
Butler: Coats for Kids
Believe it or not, cold weather is coming to Bates County – and the popular Coats for. Kids program is coming to the rescue. Carol Ann Winburn and the staff at DSWA. Certified Public Accountants are already taking names of deserving children from nurses. and teachers in a dozen...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
921news.com
The Carpenters Cup Thanksgiving Meal Update
The Community Fundraiser for this year’s Thanksgiving meal has been a tremendous success. The Carpenters Cup and Judge Julie Highley express their gratitude for your generous donations. They are anticipating feeding around 500 people countywide. If you haven’t signed up for home delivery, a carry-out meal, or a Thanksgiving Basket to cook at home, they ask that you do so as soon as possible.
Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple to hospital on I-435
A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
921news.com
Bates County Memorial introduces Dr. Kiron Nair
Bates County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) is pleased to announce the addition of Kiron Nair, MD to its Oncology. Clinics. Dr. Nair is an oncologist-hematologist and is part of the Mid America Cancer Care oncology group currently. serving patients through BCMH Outpatient Specialty Clinics. “I believe that cancer patients need much...
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
How to get a family Thanksgiving dinner for free this year
Ibotta offers free Thanksgiving meal to users who buy a turkey and certain sides, then upload the receipt to get cash back in November . 2022.
921news.com
Sharon Jones, age 74 of Butler
Sharon Jones, age 74 of Butler, MO passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at her home. Memorial services will be 2 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022 immediately prior to services. Contributions may be given to the Modern Daze Homemakers, American Cancer Society, or charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
kmmo.com
RAMP CLOSURE SCHEDULED FOR EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 70 IN BATES CITY
The eastbound ramp on Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed at Bates City on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) crews will complete marking and signage at the intersection of old 40 Highway and Route Z. The work will require the ramp to be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Driver dies in ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The driver of an ATV has died in a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history
The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.
Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder
In May 2011, Teresa Stone is arrested in connection with her husband's murder.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
921news.com
Bates County Public Notice
Filing will be open from December 6, 2022 to December 27, 2022 for two. positions on the Bates County Health Center Board of Trustees. The positions will. Interested persons who are qualified may file at the County Clerk’s office in the in. the Bates County Administration Building at 103...
Comments / 0