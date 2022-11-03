Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
25newsnow.com
Woodford County deputy out of the hospital after squad car hit head-on
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - 2 people were booked on various charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and driving head-on into a Woodford County squad car. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword says the driver of the vehicle, Desirea Herrera, of Lake Villa, was booked into the county jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm to a police officer, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a license, reckless driving, resisting a police officer and speeding 30-39 miles per hour over the limit.
25newsnow.com
No injuries after generator issue causes fire at State Farm Corporate South
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - No one was injured after a generator issue caused a fire at a building on State Farm’s Corporate South campus. State Farm spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer says a maintenance team performing an equipment check alerted authorities about a small fire. Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief...
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Four juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle found by license plate readers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers. According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested Saturday for vehicle theft, fleeing, stolen firearm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have apprehended a teen suspect on Saturday morning after License Plate Readers located a stolen vehicle for the second time last week. On Friday, License Plate Readers assisted members of the Special Investigations Division apprehend four juveniles who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.
WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
1027superhits.com
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after shots fired with AR-15 style rifle
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Two men are behind bars after shots were fired early Monday morning in Rantoul. Police say multiple calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. about shots heard near the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle. Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen speeding out...
25newsnow.com
Suspect leads Peoria police on chase, arrested with handgun
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect is now in custody after reportedly leading Peoria police officers on chases both on the road and on foot this weekend, according to a release from the Peoria Police Department. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, police say they found a stolen vehicle on South...
Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
Herald & Review
Passenger dies after vehicle collides with Decatur man's truck, police report
CHAMPAIGN — State Police said a Decatur truck driver refused medical attention after he was involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 57 northbound near Champaign that resulted in the death of a Cicero man. A news release said the fatally injured man, aged 23, was a passenger...
wjbc.com
Connect Transit offering free rides to the ballot box on election day
BLOOMINGTON – Election day is less than a day away, and a twin-city transportation company is offering free rides to the ballot box. Connect Transit is offering free rides like in years past to drive out more voters. “We’re bringing back the tradition of offering free rides to the...
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
Central Illinois Proud
8 arrests made in directed patrol Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles. Major events during the patrol included:
