Santa Clara County, CA

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RIVER AND COLORADO BURN AREA REMAINS IN. EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive. rainfall continue to be possible over the River and Colorado burn.
West Nile virus leads to death of Santa Clara County resident

SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County resident has died from West Nile virus after a long illness, public health officials said Wednesday. The resident lives in Santa Clara County but was infected by the virus elsewhere in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health. No other details about the death were released in a brief statement posted Wednesday on the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health website. As of Oct. 27, seven deaths from West Nile virus had been reported in California this year, according to the California Department of Public Health. West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, which thrive in warm weather, and often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active. Most people who are infected have mild or no symptoms. More than 100 people in the United States die every year from complications that arise from the virus, health officials said. More information on the virus is available at https://westnile.ca.gov/faq . 
Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow, possibility of thundersnow

SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday  -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm

With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
