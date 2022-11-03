Read full article on original website
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RIVER AND COLORADO BURN AREA REMAINS IN. EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive. rainfall continue to be possible over the River and Colorado burn.
West Nile virus leads to death of Santa Clara County resident
SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County resident has died from West Nile virus after a long illness, public health officials said Wednesday. The resident lives in Santa Clara County but was infected by the virus elsewhere in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health. No other details about the death were released in a brief statement posted Wednesday on the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health website. As of Oct. 27, seven deaths from West Nile virus had been reported in California this year, according to the California Department of Public Health. West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, which thrive in warm weather, and often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active. Most people who are infected have mild or no symptoms. More than 100 people in the United States die every year from complications that arise from the virus, health officials said. More information on the virus is available at https://westnile.ca.gov/faq .
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
SFUSD in 'state of emergency' over 'unconscionable' payroll issues
"The problems are bigger and more complex than originally thought," SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne said.
Small hail, isolated thunderstorms and widespread rain on SF Bay Area forecast
"Another system produces widespread and heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could wreak some havoc on the morning commute Tuesday," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
SFGate
San Mateo resident reportedly saw mountain lion seize chicken, three big cat sightings in 9 days
San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday a resident of the 100 block of...
Legendary San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe's plans East Bay expansion
Perhaps San Francisco's most legendary Italian American eatery is expanding to the East Bay.
Berkeley moves toward banning all right turns on red lights
The right turn on red rule was implemented in the 1970s as a gas-saving measure.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
The Bay Area cities with the most poorly maintained streets and roads
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
How to eat like a local in San Francisco's Hayes Valley
These eateries are the ones favored most by locals.
Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow, possibility of thundersnow
SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
Severe flooding shuts down San Francisco’s Union and Fillmore intersection
A water main break at Union and Fillmore streets caused major flooding in the Cow Hollow intersection.
‘It’s a huge problem’: San Francisco delis and butchers brace for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
"There's really no replacement for turkey," said one deli owner. "It's a huge problem."
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
SFGate
