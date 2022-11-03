(Richmond, IN)--Two people were shot in Richmond Sunday night. Officers were sent to the 1200 block of North D Street and found 34-year-old Darren Griffith with a gunshot wound to the hand and 54-year-old Timothy Matheny with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. Both Griffith and Matheny were taken to Reid Health for non-life-threatening injuries. Two suspects – who were both described as black and about 5-10 – fled south down an alley between North 12th and North 13th. Anyone with any information is asked to call Richmond police.

