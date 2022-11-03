Read full article on original website
All Lives Matter
4d ago
This is horrible! Anderson is getting like the old wild Wild West!! Someone knows who this guy is, turn him in! You and your family could be next! Stay safe!
Reply(3)
20
Tonia Johnson
3d ago
Until we start doing the same thing to them it will continue on. So let's start doing the same to them.
Reply(6)
12
daniel Adams
3d ago
every gas station has the right by law to put on the door no weapons or drugs allowed on or inside the premises. people who do conceal have to respect 🙏 that.
Reply(4)
2
Greenfield police arrest person in stolen car, searching for 2nd occupant
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are reminding residents to lock their cars after arresting one person in a stolen vehicle. Greenfield police posted the warning on Facebook Monday night, saying a car that had been stolen from California was stopped in the city. Officers found a stolen license plate on the vehicle, with several other plates inside.
Suspect in fatal shooting at funeral is ex-husband of victim's wife, docs reveal
The suspect in a homicide Saturday at a church on the city's northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim's wife, court documents allege.
2 men shot in Richmond during argument, police say
Two men were shot following a verbal altercation late Sunday, according to the Richmond Police Depatment.
Man shot and killed at near northeast side church during mother-in-law's funeral; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Shannon Turman and her husband, Jermaine, were planning to celebrate their wedding reception at the Keystone Event Center next week. Now, they'll be using the same venue, decorations and catering for Jermaine's remembrance after he was tragically shot and killed during Shannon's mother's funeral. Turman is still...
Muncie PD: Women shot inside their homes weren’t targeted in ‘senseless act of violence’
MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.” Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 S. Monroe Street on report of shots fired and found a woman who […]
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
WISH-TV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home Saturday. Inside, they didn't find the felon, but they uncovered hidden rooms and crawlspaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest. Steven T. Lakes is wanted on several active arrest warrants...
1017thepoint.com
TWO MEN SHOT IN RICHMOND SUNDAY NIGHT
(Richmond, IN)--Two people were shot in Richmond Sunday night. Officers were sent to the 1200 block of North D Street and found 34-year-old Darren Griffith with a gunshot wound to the hand and 54-year-old Timothy Matheny with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. Both Griffith and Matheny were taken to Reid Health for non-life-threatening injuries. Two suspects – who were both described as black and about 5-10 – fled south down an alley between North 12th and North 13th. Anyone with any information is asked to call Richmond police.
WTHR
Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
wrtv.com
Person shot, killed outside northeast side church during funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one man has died after a shooting in a church parking lot. Officers responded to the 1700 block of East 25th Street, near Frederick Douglass Park, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. IMPD Officer William Young says there was a disturbance before the...
wrtv.com
Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of...
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD make arrest after woman shot and killed Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side. Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a...
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
wrtv.com
Juvenile shot on city's near west side, according to police
INDIANAPOLIS — Preliminary information indicates a juvenile was shot Friday night on the city's near west side, according to IMPD. Officers located a victim after responding to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road for a person shot. According to police, the individual shot is in stable condition.
WAND TV
Authorities arrest third suspect for shooting death of Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested. According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. >> Community prayer held after shooting death of Arrion McClelland. On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police...
Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
Family of man fatally shot by Lawrence police waits for answers: ‘I really just want to see the body cam’
Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff would not say what weapon police claimed Carlos had, which officer shot him or when the body camera video would be available, citing an ongoing investigation.
