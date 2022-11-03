Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in to the Capital Region this week. They will be in Clifton Park Wednesday morning at a thanksgiving basket stuffing. Then the Red Cross blood drive in Schenectady Wednesday afternoon. They’ll be at Shenendehowa High School on Friday to celebrate Veteran’s Day. They...
WNYT
Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears
The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
WNYT
RSV Cases on the rise
We’ve been reporting on the spike in RSV cases in the Capital Region. RSV is a viral infection that targets the lungs. Saturday morning, Albany Med has reported 3-dozen cases. Tiffany Payton spoke with a pediatric specialist about how you can protect your children.
WNYT
Man in Albany accused of having illegal gun
A loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Sunday at Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street, say police. Laffette Ilarraza, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Ilarraza was also cited for various traffic violations.
WNYT
Make A Wish Of Northeastern New York grants wish of the year
Make-A-Wish Northeastern New York is being honored for granting the wish of the year. The organization has received the wish innovation award. The award recognizes the wish of Esme Savoie of Troy, a non-verbal child who wanted to be the subject of a museum exhibit. The exhibit at the arts...
WNYT
Albany City Schools shut down internet over cybersecurity threat
A cybersecurity threat meant no internet for students in the Albany School District on Monday. The district says it became aware of a potential threat over the weekend. It took the steps needed to protect the network and says no information was compromised. The district is now working with police...
WNYT
Capital Region celebrates the Festival of Nations
The Empire State Plaza Convention Center hosted the 51st Annual Festival of Nations this morning. The event is held every year to celebrate cultural diversity in the Capital Region. For $5, people were able to participate in numerous activities. This included the parade of nations, enjoying native food and dancing,...
WNYT
Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest
A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
WNYT
Vermont state police seek info on twisted tea thefts
Vermont state police are hoping you can help identify some twisted tea thieves. Take a look at these pictures that police gave us. Investigators say last month, three people drove up to Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine in Pownal. Police say one man stole two cases of twisted...
WNYT
Free coat drive for kids in Amsterdam
A coat drive in the city of Amsterdam took place today to make sure every kid is bundled up in the Capital Region. MVP Health Care, St. Mary’s Healthcare, United Way, and CDTA hosted a free drive-thru coat pick up for kids today. 1,000 new coats were handed out...
WNYT
Upstate of Business: Ronald McDonald House seeking donations
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region has received $5,000- and you can help them double it. The money is being awarded through Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and Safeco Insurance’s make more happen awards. Starting Monday the story of Northeastern Insurance Agency and Ronald McDonald House Charities of...
WNYT
Traditional election eve spaghetti dinner held in Troy
A tradition in Troy takes place the day before voters head to the polls. They’re getting ready for the big spaghetti dinner at the Italian Community Center. Every year for more than 60 years, on the day before Election Day, there’s a dinner that serves up politics with pasta.
WNYT
Cities hiring heat officers to watch rising temperatures
This year has had record heat waves across the country, and now some cities around the U.S. are hiring people to help watch the temperature. More and more cities around the world, including Los Angeles, Athens and Miami are hiring chief heat officers. Their job is to track the impact...
WNYT
Classes set to resume after water main break
Fulton-Montgomery Community College is set to resume classes Monday morning, after the school was closed most of last week over a water main break. We reached out to the school’s president, who tells us the break was first spotted Tuesday morning, and by the next day, they had replaced a six-foot piece of pipe.
WNYT
Troy Farmers Market moves indoors
The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market has officially moved inside for the season. The farmers market held its first indoor market of the season inside Saturday, at the Troy Atrium, in downtown. It has called the atrium home for more than 20 years. The event will return to the streets of...
WNYT
Union honors longtime football coach John Audino
The Union football program honored longtime coach John Audino and his family at halftime of Saturday’s game against Ithaca. Audino spent 24 years as the head coach of the Dutchmen. He won 152 games at the helm of the program. Hear what the honor means to Audino.
WNYT
Man rescued from burning Waterford home
A man is recovering after he was rescued from the porch roof of a burning home in Waterford on Sunday. That man was taken to the hospital as firefighters rushed to put out the aggressive fire at 12 Third St. The house is a total loss, the roof collapsed into...
WNYT
Waterford fire leaves one person hospitalized
An overnight fire has left one person hospitalized. Waterford firefighters were dispatched to a two-family house fire on 12 Third St. in Waterford at around 3 a.m. Sunday. A resident was trapped inside on the 2nd floor, says Fire Chief Don Baldwin. Baldwin tells NewsChannel 13 that person was rescued from the second floor after the roof collapsed.
WNYT
Green Island man accused of puncturing Black family’s tire in hate crime
A Green Island man is a facing a felony criminal mischief charge as a hate crime. Police arrested Matthew Novak. He is now at the Albany County Jail without bail. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they received a complaint Saturday that someone punctured a car tire, causing it to become flat.
WNYT
North Adams woman pleads not guilty to grandmother’s death
A North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandmother pleaded not guilty on Monday. Police say Kelsie Cote, 26, killed 74-year-old Doris Cote and then tried to cover it up. Kelsie Cote is charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of property. According to the Berkshire County...
Comments / 0