Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Fitbit users are getting inaccurate sleep tracking after the time change
It’s the time of the year when we all set our clocks back one hour, and modern-day devices are built to cope with that. However, it seems that modern Fitbit devices are not fit to cope with the time change. Several users are reporting inaccurate sleep tracking on their devices since we set out clocks back on Saturday, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
HONOR will announce new flagship smartphone on November 23
HONOR has officially announced that a new flagship smartphone is coming on November 23. The company announced that the device will become official in China, but it will make its way to global markets as well. HONOR will announce its new flagship smartphone on November 23. The global launch of...
Android Headlines
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9200 flagship SoC to rival Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC is now official. This is MediaTek’s brand new flagship processor, and it is meant to compete directly with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Dimensity 9000 got announced a year ago, and it has actually proven to be an immensely powerful chip....
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Budget Smartphone of 2022: Google Pixel 6a
Google shows us that a budget price doesn’t mean mid-range performance. Google has its budget-friendly Pixel “a” series of phones, and the Pixel 6a is the most recent one. It was able to blow a lot of the other mid-range phones in the same price range out of the water due to its stellar performance. There’s a lot to love about this phone, and they definitely cemented it as one of the most exciting phones of the year.
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Mobile Game Of 2022 – Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is the game you play when you want guaranteed fun every time. There are a lot of great mobile games out there right now, but we believe the best mobile game of 2022 is Genshin Impact. We’re at a point where mobile games are truly at a console-quality level with some of them far surpassing those you can find on console and PC. And Genshin Impact really does personify that perhaps better than any other mobile game available at the moment.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get November update in the US
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The company today released the latest security update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Other eligible models will follow in the coming days. The newest Samsung foldables are first receiving the...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Google launched its new flagship last month, and in this article, we’ll compare it with the best of OnePlus. OnePlus launched two high-end devices this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10 Pro is still, technically a flagship, despite the fact the OnePlus 10T has a more powerful SoC, and faster charging. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S20 series also gets the Android 13 update
Shortly after rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung released the big Android update for the Galaxy S20 series as well. The older Galaxy flagships are also initially picking up the new version in Europe, though the rollout isn’t as wider yet. SamMobile can confirm that the update is available to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany and Switzerland. A wider rollout across the region as well as other markets, including the US, should be right around the corner.
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Battery Life Smartphone of 2022: OnePlus 10T
The OnePlus 10T shocked us with outstanding battery life. The OnePlus 10T is the company’s second high-end smartphone of the year. The first one, the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in January. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, arrived in August. The OnePlus 10T has two main advantages over the OnePlus 10 Pro, and they are the battery life, and processor. The phone’s battery life managed to shock us when we reviewed it, as it really pushed the line. That’s why we’ve decided to make it our choice for the best battery life smartphone of 2022.
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Compact Smartphone of 2022: ASUS ZenFone 9
The ASUS ZenFone 9 is not only the best compact smartphone of 2022, but one of the best phones this year in general. ASUS released the ZenFone 8 last year, a flagship-grade smartphone that is compact at the same time. That was a very, very good smartphone. We enjoyed our time with it very much. If ASUS decided to make a small upgrade this year, that would probably be fine… but no! The company decided to reinvent the wheel, and in a good way. The ZenFone 9 is an improvement over the ZenFone 8 in pretty much every way, and it’s easily the best compact smartphone of 2022 in our eyes.
Android Headlines
New leak may point to the Galaxy S23 using a 200mp camera
The Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are expected to launch early next year, and we’ve been getting a steady stream of leaks regarding those phones. A lot of the leaks have to do with the camera technology for these devices. Now, thanks to a new leak (via Phone Arena), it appears that the Galaxy S23 phones will, indeed, be using a 200MP camera sensor.
Android Headlines
Here' your first look at final Xiaomi 13 Pro design
If you’ve been wondering what the Xiaomi 13 Pro will look like, well, its final design has just appeared. These images come from @OnLeaks, as he partnered up with Zouton to publish them this time around. This is the final Xiaomi 13 Pro design, shown via CAD-based renders. As...
Android Headlines
Activision will mute toxic Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II players
Activision has made some changes to its reporting system in Call Of Duty games, starting with Modern Warfare II. The new system, Activision points out, will allow for muting toxic players in voice chat and in global text chat. If a player is reported for showing toxic behavior in either, Activision will essentially ban these players from using them.
Android Headlines
The latest Galaxy Watch 4 update might brick your device
Updates are great… well, when they don’t render your device useless. There’s a new update coming out for the Samsung Galaxy watch 4, and it appears to be bricking the devices of some poor individuals, according to 9To5Google. Things like this happen; a company releases the newest...
Android Headlines
Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device in 2024
It seems like Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device sooner than expected, in 2024. A well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, earlier said that Apple is aiming to release a 9-inch foldable no earlier than 2025. Well, according to new info, it may arrive sooner than that. Apple may...
Android Headlines
Samsung Back Tap gesture finally becoming available on Galaxy devices
Finally, a new feature is coming to Galaxy smartphones after years of delay, this said feature is the Samsung Back Tap. This shortcut gesture feature made its debut on Google Pixel devices some years ago. The next major brand to pick it up was the iPhone, but now, another Android manufacturer gets to flex this feature.
Android Headlines
Android 13 Now Rolling Out To Samsung's Galaxy S21 Series
Samsung has released the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S21 series. As of this writing, the update is rolling out in multiple countries in Europe, including the UK and Germany. A wider rollout, including in the US, should follow in the coming days. The European...
Android Headlines
AH Awards Best Tablet of 2022: Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung continues to maintain its spot as the top Android tablet manufacturer. There are plenty of compelling tablet options available in the Android space, but Samsung typically delivers the best of the bunch. The company has its Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets, and the most affordable $699 model is the one to beat.
Android Headlines
Save nearly $300 on this TCL 55" 4K Roku TV
Walmart has kickstarted its first Black Friday sale of November, with a number of great deals. Including this TCL 4-Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV. It is now listed at just $188. That is down from its regular price of $459. Making this a really fantastic deal. This is the 4-series...
Comments / 0