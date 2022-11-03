The ASUS ZenFone 9 is not only the best compact smartphone of 2022, but one of the best phones this year in general. ASUS released the ZenFone 8 last year, a flagship-grade smartphone that is compact at the same time. That was a very, very good smartphone. We enjoyed our time with it very much. If ASUS decided to make a small upgrade this year, that would probably be fine… but no! The company decided to reinvent the wheel, and in a good way. The ZenFone 9 is an improvement over the ZenFone 8 in pretty much every way, and it’s easily the best compact smartphone of 2022 in our eyes.

