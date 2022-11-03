ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NC

WECT

Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle....
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Convicted Jacksonville meth trafficker sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man who pled guilty to federal drug charges in August was sentenced on Wednesday. Lee Graham, 31, was sentenced to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking.  On […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Cucalorus Film Festival to begin next week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request

WINNABOW, NC
WINNABOW, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

