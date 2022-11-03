Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle....
WECT
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20.
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
Anthony Jackson, 32, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, according to an October 20, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
WECT
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, November 7 that there are two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving 16-year-old Miyonna Jones. “Since receiving this case last week, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies have...
WECT
Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WECT
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than 1.6...
WECT
New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear. There are some reported instances across Southeastern North Carolina: two in New Hanover County and two in Columbus County.
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety.
Convicted Jacksonville meth trafficker sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man who pled guilty to federal drug charges in August was sentenced on Wednesday. Lee Graham, 31, was sentenced to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking. On […]
WECT
Cucalorus Film Festival to begin next week
New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold 'Fill the Boot' campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the county from Nov. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on calls for service.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than four years in prison for firearm charge
Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, of Wilmington, was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges on July 7, 2022.
WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WECT
LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
