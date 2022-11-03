ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fertile, MN

BARNESVILLE USES BIG HITTERS TO BEAT EGF VOLLEYBALL IN 8AA CHAMPIONSHIP

The East Grand Forks Green Wave battled and never gave up, but the Barnesville Trojans used their tremendous net play to win the Section 8AA Volleyball championship 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 28-30, 25-16) at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School in Glyndon. FIRST SET- Barnesville started the match by scoring the first three points...
BARNESVILLE, MN
EGF VOLLEYBALL TAKES ON BARNESVILLE IN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP – ON KROX

The East Grand Forks Green Wave beat the Roseau Rams 3-0 in the Section 8AA semi-finals and will play the Barnesville Trojans in the Section 8AA championship tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School gymnasium in Glyndon. The Green Wave are making its first section championship appearance since 2008.
BARNESVILLE, MN
Gordon “Bud” Thompson – Service Announcement

Gordon “Bud” Thompson age 96 of Detroit Lakes passed away Friday November 4th at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. There will be a 2:00 PM Masonic Service followed by a Memorial Service Thursday November 11th at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Sister Adeline Karels – Obit

Sister Adeline Karels, age 92, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston. Sister Adeline Karels was the second of five children of Marcus and Katherine (Kelzer) Karels. Though her parents baptized her Joanne Kathryn, she was called Annie. Annie attended Saint Joseph’s School in Rosen, where...
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 8, 2022

The Crookston Eagles Auxiliary will have a $12 Homemade Pie Sale. Orders will be taken from now through Friday, November 18, and pick-up times will be on Sunday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m., and Monday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club at 105 S. Broadway. Customers can pick from a choice of apple, pecan, or pumpkin pies. To place your order, you can call Patty at 218-280-4465.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS PERSONNEL AND NEGOTIATIONS COMMITTEE DISCUSS PLANS FOR FINDING THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT

The Crookston Public Schools’ Personnel/Negotiations Committee met on Friday morning in the District Office Conference Room in the Crookston High School to discuss two main items. PERSONNEL COMMITTEE. The Personnel Committee met first to discuss their search for the next superintendent. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn said that he felt...
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Barbara Kay Carr, 60, of Lengby, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Chad Joseph Boman, 46, of Crookston, for Driving after having his Driver’s License canceled. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Contempt of Court.
CROOKSTON, MN
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE DUI ACCIDENT AT DOWNTOWN RED PEPPER

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9:39 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at the downtown Red Pepper (1011 University Ave). The vehicle was driven by Chase Wallace, a 22-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the car. Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on University Ave and failed to navigate the curve at the 1000 block. The vehicle drove onto the berm and struck the cement corner of the Red Pepper. Mr. Wallace was transported via ambulance to Altru. Mr. Wallace was charged with DUI based on the officer’s investigation of the crash. This is still an active investigation.
GRAND FORKS, ND
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO OVEN FIRE AT UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA

At approximately 12:06 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 540 Carleton Court for a report of a fire in an oven. Fire Crews arrived on the scene and accessed unit 203, where they found and quickly extinguished a fire in the oven. Fire damages were confined to the oven, with moderate smoke damage to the unit and the adjoining hallway. The residents of the unit are displaced until cleaning efforts can be completed and are being assisted by the University of North Dakota Housing. All other occupants of the complex were allowed back into their apartments by approximately 1:00 p.m. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET FOR A WORKING SESSION ON MONDAY NIGHT

The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 5:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers for a Working Session. The Council’s Regular Agenda will include two items: discussions about Housing and the Childcare grant CHEDA approved during their special meeting on Thursday, November 3. The next...
CROOKSTON, MN
CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES IDEAS FOR HOUSING AND CHILDCARE ACTIONS FOR THE CITY

The Crookston City Council met for a working session in the City Hall Council Chambers on Monday night to discuss potential actions for housing and childcare. The council began the meeting with a discussion about housing. Community Development Director Kari Kirschbaum explained she had started working on housing projects in the 60 acres north of Drafts Sports Bar and Grill and saw it as a great area for economic development and housing. Before anything was done in the area Widseth needed to complete a water study to see what could be done about the.

