Has just presented a new iteration of its HYPERTURF sneaker and it is now coming in an “Almost Yellow/Clear Blue/Shadow Olive” colorway. Recently, the Three Stripe worked with Sean Wotherspoon on the SUPERTURF ADVENTURE; the collaboration split the opinions of sneakerheads, however, the silhouette welcomed a flurry of collaborations — such as the fuelled-up Hot Wheels link-up — and an assemblage of general release colorways. And while this new HYPERTURF silhouette is a different sneaker to Sean Wotherspoon’s, it takes a variety of inspiration with its combination of colors and panel detailing.

3 HOURS AGO