hypebeast.com
Prada Dunks Its Loafers Into a Pot of Rhinestones and Studs
Holiday season is upon us, and putting a dazzle in your step is with its latest sparkling offering — the black brushed leather loafers with studs and rhinestones. Here, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons‘ team cover the black leather base with hundreds of hand-applied appliqués, ranging from small silver-toned metal studs to larger diamond and sapphire-like rhinestones, working themselves across the silhouette organically, as if you’ve stepped into a pot of glitter — in an even more manic fashion than last year’s pair.
hypebeast.com
UNDERCOVER Unveils ‘Stranger Things’-Inspired “Hellfire Club” Collection
On November 6 – also known as Strangers Things Day – UNDERCOVER teased an upcoming collaboration with the hit Netflix series on its website and Instagram, dubbed the “Hellfire Club” capsule collection. Jun Takahashi, the founder and head designer of UNDERCOVER is a huge fan of...
hypebeast.com
KOWGA Partners With UNION For Its First Unisex Collection
Emerging Japanese streetwear label, KOWGA has only ever produced womenswear since its debut Fall/Winter 2021 collection — that is until the brand decided to team up with UNION for an exclusive collaboration. As the name suggests, the “FOR HER FOR HIM” capsule collection comprises unisex styles in the form...
hypebeast.com
Take a Full Look at the Palace x Y-3 FW22 Collection
Officially announced with a short film starring soccer icon Zinedine Zidane and skate legend Lucas Puig, we now have a full look at the upcoming Palace x Y-3 Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The team-up serves to round up Y-3’s “20 Years: Recoded” anniversary series and features takes on the.
hypebeast.com
adidas’ New HYPERTURF Sneaker Is "Almost Yellow"
Has just presented a new iteration of its HYPERTURF sneaker and it is now coming in an “Almost Yellow/Clear Blue/Shadow Olive” colorway. Recently, the Three Stripe worked with Sean Wotherspoon on the SUPERTURF ADVENTURE; the collaboration split the opinions of sneakerheads, however, the silhouette welcomed a flurry of collaborations — such as the fuelled-up Hot Wheels link-up — and an assemblage of general release colorways. And while this new HYPERTURF silhouette is a different sneaker to Sean Wotherspoon’s, it takes a variety of inspiration with its combination of colors and panel detailing.
hypebeast.com
Unimatic Drops Three New Limited Edition Titanium Sports Watches
Unimatic has doubled down on its use of titanium dropping three new lightweight sports watches. The Italian minimalist brand only debuted its first titanium watch back in September, but there’s no denying that the material’s gunmetal tone when sandblasted complements its more colorful designs. With titanium offering a...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 2002R Surfaces in "Egg Yolk"
Reminiscent of Paperboy Paris‘ highly-popular NB 992 “Fried Egg,” a new “Egg Yolk” colorway has now surfaced of New Balance‘s signature 2002R silhouette. First introduced in 2010, the 2002 model was initially underappreciated by the public and didn’t begin picking up traction until its modern revival in 2020 with the release of a series of successful collaborations and thoughtful GR colorways.
hypebeast.com
Steve Lacy Brings “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” to SNL
On November 5, Steve Lacy stopped by Saturday Night Live (SNL) to perform the hit tracks “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” from his sophomore album, Gemini Rights. During the performance, Lacy donned his signature Gemini Rights look which features a white shirt with a black letter “S” on it, black leather pants, black boots and the futuristic Bernhard Willhelm 3 C1 mask sunglasses. Behind the Compton-born musician was a band and a large illuminated Gemini Rights symbol that appears on the album’s cover art.
hypebeast.com
PHILÉO Is the Sustainable Emerging Footwear Brand Presenting a "Twisted Hospital Shoe"
At just 20 years old, Philéo Landowski is one of the youngest in the sneaker game right now. His eponymous brand, PHILÉO, is self-described as a “collaborative platform,” creating shoes with the objective to bring people together while putting “memories and passions” at the forefront, “resulting in the creation of new emotion when they are brought together.” This has resulted in collaborations with the likes of LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi, but it doesn’t stop there.
hypebeast.com
Derrick Adams Hits The 'Sweet Spot' With His First-Ever Solo Exhibition in Asia
Seven new artworks will be unveiled at LGDR & Wei in Hong Kong. LGDR & Wei welcomes Derrick Adams and his solo exhibition to Asia entitled Sweet Spot. The Brooklyn-based artist will showcase seven new paintings from his Motion Picture Paintings series – celebrating the beauty of Black identity with a narrative that goes beyond stereotypes and enlightens the mind full of tenderness and emotional depths.
hypebeast.com
Y-3 Closes Out "20 Years: Recoded" Celebration With Palace Collaboration
This year and Yohji Yamamoto celebrated two decades of their storied Y-3 partnership with the “20 Years: Recoded” series, to close out the celebrations Y-3 has come together Palace for a collaborative collection. The special range sees the uniquely British imprint reinterpret archival pieces from Y-3’s history. The spin on a legacy of iconic designs resulted in an expansive selection of apparel, accessories, and footwear.
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Taro Ray
Beginning as a segment of the online radio Know Wave, the collective AFFXWRKS (previously known as AFFIX) was founded in 2016 by an established team of creatives consisting of then-Mackintosh project designer Taro Ray, creative consultant Stephen Mann, Gimme Five’s Michael Kopelman, and designer Kiko Kostadinov who’s since stepped away to focus on his personal label. Grounded in the concept of “New Utility,” AFFXWRKS pushes the boundaries of traditional “workwear” through a progressive and experimental approach that taps into the group’s extensive knowledge of both street culture and fashion design.
hypebeast.com
John Yuyi Unveils “Yuyi’s Bodies” at 193 GALLERY in Paris
Featuring artwork from the series “Naked Selfie On Airplane,” “Trash deliver baby” and more. Currently on show at the 193 Gallery in Paris is Taiwanese visual artist John Yuyi’s solo exhibition, titled “Yuyi’s Bodies.”. Through her performative photographic works, Yuyi frequently teases the...
hypebeast.com
Ron Arad is Releasing his "Big Easy" Chair in Limited-Edition Resin
Industrial design icon Ron Arad has crafted six new versions of his “Big Easy” chair, each in a different color of resin. Released in collaboration with Opera Gallery, the limited-edition versions are set to go on sale at the upcoming Salon Art + Design in New York, which kicks off on November 10.
hypebeast.com
Converse Enlists 20 Global Creatives For “Create Now. Create Next.” Campaign
Following the news of Baby Keem’s partnership, Converse continues its legacy of championing self-expression by bringing together established and emerging creatives from over 18 cities around the world in a new multi-format campaign — “Create Now. Create Next.”. From music and choreography to art and skateboarding, the...
hypebeast.com
Nike Readies Air Max 1 in "Ironstone"
Following the release of a similarly-toned Air Max 95 iteration earlier this year,. now readies its classic Air Max 1 runners in “Ironstone.” The upcoming pairs continue to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette, arriving in clean white perforated mesh and light “Sail” suede panels.
hypebeast.com
Inès Longevial Unveils New Solo Exhibition in NYC
After a series of paper-based studies, the French artist returns to large-scale self-portraiture on canvas. Inès Longevial has unveiled a new solo exhibition at Van de Weghe gallery in New York. Made in collaboration with Ketabi Bourdet, En chair et en os (In the flesh) presents the French artist’s latest series of introspective self-portraiture.
hypebeast.com
adidas Basketball and Pixar Come Together for 'The Incredibles' Footwear
For its latest collaboration, Basketball revisits The Incredibles franchise, delivering something for all family members. Dressed in the movie’s definitive hues of “Team Yellow,” “Vivid Red,” and “Core Black,” the footwear harkens back to the Super Suits worn in the 2004 classic. Heading...
hypebeast.com
Cozy up with Magniberg's New Mohair Blankets
Swedish brand Magniberg is committed to keeping you warm this winter, with a drop of thick mohair blankets that feature patterns based on the pinstripes seen on Wall Street shirts. Collectively titled “Lady Blankets”, the range makes use of pink and blue tones. Each has been handcrafted by a family-owned...
hypebeast.com
It's "A New Dawn" For Ferragamo's Just-Released SS23 Preview Collection
After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”
