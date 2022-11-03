Eminem is officially part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with none other than Dr. Dre inducting the rapper. As per Billboard, the producer took to the stage and recalled the story of how he signed Em in 1998. Dre received a call from music exec Jimmy Iovine to inform him that Eminem was white, which “completely f*cked me up,” he said. Most people attempted to dissuade him from signing the young Missouri-born rapper as none of them really saw nor believed the vision, but Dre “knew that his gifts were undeniable.” He continued, “Each of us was what the other one needed — and I was willing to bet my entire career on it.”

1 DAY AGO