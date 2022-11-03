ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach City Council votes to replace Adventure Landing site with apartments

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach City Council voted Monday night in favor of replacing the Jacksonville Beach Adventure Landing site with apartments. Council members also voted to reduce the latest plan submitted by developers from the original 427 proposed units to 415 units with 30 of those units designated for affordable housing.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Rain chances for Election Day and watching Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s been a breezy start to the week and a few showers streaming in from the Atlantic. A few showers will remain possible tonight, with the highest chance south of Jacksonville. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s. Election will feature some scattered...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend remembers her birthday, memory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday would have been Ashlee Rucker’s 36th birthday. Her ex-boyfriend, Chad Absher, was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing her in 2017 in a double shooting that also seriously wounded her sister, Lisa. Rucker’s family and loved ones joined together Saturday to visit her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Those ‘down-ballot’ races: Don’t be surprised when you vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unless you shut off all media -- TV, radio, social media, even email -- you can’t avoid the barrage of political ads and news coverage in advance of Tuesday’s election. Watch or read enough of those stories and you’ll hear references to “down-ballot races.”...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Down to the wire: Why voting matters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With only a day or two left to vote early (depending on which county you’re in) and a few days to submit a mail-in ballot, only 30% of registered Floridians have voted, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy