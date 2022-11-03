ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida DB Kamar Wilcoxson the latest to announce transfer portal plans

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miVVp_0ixngtWe00

The week began with the dismissal of linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. from the Florida Gators football program, and now another player has stepped away from the team: defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson.

A former four-star recruit out of IMG Academy, Wilcoxson committed to the University of Florida in 2020 and enrolled early after reclassifying from the class of 2021. He played in just two games that year, including the team’s Cotton Bowl appearance, but sat out all of his redshirt freshman year with an injury.

Now, he’s decided to move on from the program after appearing in just one game under Billy Napier through the first nine weeks of the season. He’ll have to wait until Dec. 5 to officially enter his name into the portal, but the decision appears to be final considering the statement he put out on social media.

Wilcoxson is the third Gator to leave the team so far this year following the departures of Cox and offensive lineman Josh Braun. Cox is headed to the NFL, but the other two will test out the transfer portal. Billy Napier has talked about the transfer portal a lot since taking over at Florida and has maintained that the team will be more active as the roster slims down due to attrition.

There’s a good chance that Florida loses more players over the next month, and that’s simply the reality of today’s college football landscape.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lose to Hugh Freeze and Liberty? That would be a disaster for Arkansas on multiple fronts

College football is a strange game. Rather, the way people think about it is strange, anyway. Arkansas, an SEC team that has long been in the middle pack of the league (sometimes high, oftentimes low) is not ranked heading into Week 10 of the 2022 season. Deservedly. The Razorbacks are a bubble team for the Top 25. Good enough to get some consideration, but lacking the results to be concrete. At 5-3 and 1-3 in league play, that placing is deserved. The Razorbacks host Liberty on Saturday in Fayetteville for homecoming. The Flames are a college football Independent, they have no conference....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
AUBURN, NY
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia

A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Georgia kicker commit Peyton Woodring sets new state record

Georgia’s special teams future looks to be in capable hands if Friday night was any indication, with kicker commit Peyton Woodring setting a new Louisiana high school state record. Woodring, a three-star prospect from Lafayette, Louisiana’s Ascension Episcopal School, captured the new mark in the Bayou State with a...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy