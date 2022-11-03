Florida DB Kamar Wilcoxson the latest to announce transfer portal plans

The week began with the dismissal of linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. from the Florida Gators football program, and now another player has stepped away from the team: defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson.

A former four-star recruit out of IMG Academy, Wilcoxson committed to the University of Florida in 2020 and enrolled early after reclassifying from the class of 2021. He played in just two games that year, including the team’s Cotton Bowl appearance, but sat out all of his redshirt freshman year with an injury.

Now, he’s decided to move on from the program after appearing in just one game under Billy Napier through the first nine weeks of the season. He’ll have to wait until Dec. 5 to officially enter his name into the portal, but the decision appears to be final considering the statement he put out on social media.

Wilcoxson is the third Gator to leave the team so far this year following the departures of Cox and offensive lineman Josh Braun. Cox is headed to the NFL, but the other two will test out the transfer portal. Billy Napier has talked about the transfer portal a lot since taking over at Florida and has maintained that the team will be more active as the roster slims down due to attrition.

There’s a good chance that Florida loses more players over the next month, and that’s simply the reality of today’s college football landscape.

