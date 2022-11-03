NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tried a 4 down and 21 pass but it was inclomplete to ice the game for the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions
Another example of Aaron Rodgers' decline this season as Green Bay drops to 3-6 with an ugly loss to Detroit at Ford Field.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Trainers attend to Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Defense delivers for the most part but little else goes right for Green Bay in a 15-9 loss to Detroit.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice
The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell.
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates getting a sack against the New York Jets with teammate linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin…
Lions Snag 3 Red Zone Interceptions Off Rodgers To Upset Packers
Drew and Dubbs recap the upset win for the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season
Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.
Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week
Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday.
NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
