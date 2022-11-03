Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myhighplains.com
A Red, White, and Blue Christmas Production Happening November 12th
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Palo Duro Metro Chorus is inviting the community out to see “A Red, White, and Blue Christmas” happening November 12th at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. It’s a great time for family and friends, tickets are just $10 and can be...
Myhighplains.com
AOMS Looking for Businesses to Help with Christmas in the Park Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —AOMS has been hosting an amazing event each year, Christmas in the Park. It’s a chance for them to give back to those living in shelters or dealing with homelessness by supplying them with backpacks and essentials. That event is coming up on December 10th,...
Rugs, Flags and Familiar Faces at 34th and Georgia in Amarillo
Over the weekend I had a few chores I had to make sure I got done. One of the many chores was to go and fill my five-gallon jug with water. So I headed over to 34th and Georgia in the Georgia VIllage. As I was waiting for the light...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department, United Way warn drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department and United Way are warning drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway and are providing better and safer ways to give to those in needs. “The need in Amarillo is real. There are people who are suffering from homelessness and hunger,...
theprairienews.com
Why is there a dispensary advertisement in Canyon?
In the last couple weeks of October 2022, several new billboards for Everest Cannabis Co. have popped up along the Interstate 27 corridor and even coming into Canyon. This advertising campaign is promoting a specific product that is illegal in the state of Texas, marijuana. Since April 1,2022, New Mexico...
kgncnewsnow.com
PABTU On The Hunt For Stolen Harley
A motorcycle is in the spotlight of this week’s Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s stolen auto of the day. A 2021 black Harley Davidson Sportster was reported stolen from the 5300 block of Canyon Dr. on Monday, November 1st. The bike should display a Texas license, 388-M4Z,...
1 arrested after Monday morning chase through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning chase that ended in an arrest in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 8:58 a.m. Monday on […]
Possible Amarillo Kidnapper Found with Swords and Guns
Okay a kidnapping, sounds scary but fairly regular. Well after stopping and arresting this possible kidnapper, The Amarillo Police Department found an interesting arsenal in this man's car. Early Monday morning around 9 A.M. , APD Officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road due to...
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Police provide update after 2 found dead in south Amarillo
UPDATE 6:27 p.m. The Amarillo Police Department reports that the suspicious deaths were ruled to be a homicide. According to police, the bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, were found to have gunshot wounds. Police said there is one person in custody in connection with the homicide. Police are still investigating the […]
This Building on Bell Street is Getting New Life with a Twist
When you spend a lot of time driving around Amarillo, you tend to see different things. Like new businesses popping up all over the city. I tend to travel down Bell St. quite a bit and it's always sad to see empty buildings, just sitting there empty looking trashy. So when you see something that might be getting new life. That brings excitement.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless
Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
hppr.org
Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)
In 2018, Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old Amarillo native and musician, ran for city council after releasing a parody campaign video on a lark. He took no contributions for his campaign, even though city elections are big money in the Yellow City. Jasime Stodel, a documentary filmmaker, came to town and recorded the experience. Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to the director and the subject of the film, as well as Lance Garza, who's hosting the event at his mixed-use venue, this Saturday night at 8p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Check out the interviews, as well as an in-studio performance by Hayden.
KFDA
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
The Story Of The Mysterious 'Chupacabra' At Texas Zoo Isn't Over Yet
Texas A&M researchers are looking into the legend of the chupacabra.
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
Comments / 0