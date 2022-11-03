Read full article on original website
Colder weather looming for the end of next week
A cold air mass is expected to move across much of the United States late next week and into the weekend. This will send temperatures plummeting some 10-20 degrees below normal for mid-November. High temperatures across Minnesota and Iowa may only reach the 20s and 30s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the teens. If you haven't gotten the winter coat out just yet, you'll likely want it by next Friday.
StormTeam 3: Large winter storm set to move across Upper Midwest Thursday/Friday
Monday will be a pretty standard November day with some sunshine early and things getting a bit cloudier in the afternoon. High temps in the low 40s. The rest of the week is more chaotic. Temps rise above average Tuesday as winds turn out of the south. Highs in the...
Red Flag warning issued Sunday for parts of Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Red Flag warning is in effect until 6 pm Sunday for multiple counties in southern and central Minnesota. The National Weather Service says a Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and very low humidity levels. Residents should avoid open burning in counties where the Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burn piles or areas to ensure the fire is completely out.
Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions on Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Minnesota on Sunday due to critical fire weather conditions expected. A dry air mass moving in will lower humidity values to under 20% and with strong westerly winds in place, any fire can and will spread rapidly in these conditions. Avoid all outdoor burning until weather conditions improve.
