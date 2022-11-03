Read full article on original website
Rick Praml
3d ago
these two clowns have screwed over the Shenandoah Valley since they have been in office. the democrats in Richmond passed an additional gas tax we are paying and nothing has been done to improve rt81. in fact, they milled the rt 50 bridge over rt 81 in winchester and after 3 months have yet to replace it
2
LtotheA
3d ago
You need a third lane for over 20 years and all 18 wheelers out of left lane.
5
