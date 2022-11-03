Read full article on original website
What we learned as Fields shines in Bears' 35-32 loss vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO – The Bears suffered a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field. But they had to have left Week 9 feeling even more confident in their future after the show quarterback Justin Fields put on against the Dolphins. Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards...
Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool?
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete. The video...
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Tua Tagovailoa on Fields: 'Dude's a baller'
Justin Fields put on a show during Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He scored four total touchdowns and ran for a single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards. "He impressed me a lot," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game. "How much rushing yards did he have? He had like...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in close loss vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO— The Bears left Soldier Field on Sunday feeling down about the 2022 season but hopeful for the future. Yes, the Miami Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32 to drop Chicago to 3-6 in head coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. But Justin Fields put together his third consecutive good...
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich
Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season, the Colts announced the now-former coach’s departure on Monday. Fans...
Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields
Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much of an answer for Fields and the Bears' offense on Sunday. Fields has 119...
Fields becomes only NFL player with unique stat line
Justin Fields is the only NFL player to ever record three or more passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in a single game. Fields' stat line from Sunday's game against the Dolphins is mesmerizing. He ended with 123 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 178 rushing yards and one rushing...
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups
Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of a Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders, but instead of repping a fellow player, he chose to dress like a Spy Kid.
5 best plays from Fields' record-breaking game
When a player sets a new NFL record, there are obviously going to be many outstanding plays that paved the way to history. That was the case when Justin Fields ran for 178 yards against the Dolphins, setting a new regular season record for QBs. If you’re into super specific NFL records, here’s a statline for you: Fields also became the first player in NFL history to run for 140+ yards and throw three touchdown passes. There were RPOs, scrambles, play fakes and of course some deep balls, too. It was hard to choose among the multitude of highlights, but these are our top five most impressive Justin Fields plays from Week 9.
How Bears evaluated Claypool's debut after wild week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears weren't planning to ask much of Chase Claypool in his debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, but the 24-year-old receiver saw more of the field than most expected. Claypool played 26 of 74 offensive snaps in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins at...
How Luke Getsy has shown 'great feel' for playcalling
The Bears recent offensive resurgence is no fluke. Justin Fields has played spectacular football. New additions like N’Keal Harry and Chase Claypool have contributed. The offensive line has protected better up front. And the coaches have tweaked the scheme to put everyone in a position to succeed more often.
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins
There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook
During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers on Tuesday, giving him little time to prepare for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The...
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline
The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
Fields scrambles and dazzles with longest career TD run
Justin Fields bobbed and weaved in the pocket, and took off for a 61-yard touchdown run on third down in the early third quarter. Fields added on a two-point conversion to Trevon Wesco to bring the Bears-Dolphins game to within three points. The run marked the longest of Fields' career...
Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast'
Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. He also accounted for three of the fastest seven runs during the early games in Week 9. His performance sparked reactions from...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season
An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co. With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game for the first time since 2008. Their current losing streak began in London with a loss to the New York Giants and since then, many have called this season a closed case.
How 8-0 NFL teams have fared throughout history
The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, winning the first eight games of the season and electrifying Philadelphia. They’ve done so in decisive fashion, posting the second-best point differential in the league and following the lead of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. With the season officially...
Twitter shows love to Justin Fields during big day vs. Dolphins
If Sunday was any indication, the Chicago Bears have their franchise quarterback. Justin Fields ran into the NFL history books with an electric performance against the Miami Dolphins. He went 17-for-28 with 123 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, and he was even more dominant with his legs. Fields picked up 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in NFL history.
