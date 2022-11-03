Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested with unserialized guns and gang paraphernalia in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Monday morning, SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies searched multiple homes in King City. According to the Soledad Police Department, five homes were searched by law enforcement from across Monterey County. Two 17-year-olds were found with unserialized guns and gang indicia. This violated their...
Man sentenced to 8 years for attempted carjacking
MONTEREY CO., Calif. (BCN) — A Monterey man was sentenced last week to 8 years and 4 months in prison after being convicted of attempted carjacking and other crimes. Freddy Gustaf Swanson, 31, was given the sentence in a Monterey County courtroom after being found guilty in late September, according to a news release from […]
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 9:44 AM ON NOV. 6- Hollister Police said a victim suffered two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road on Saturday night. Officers said that the victim is expected to recover. Hollister Police also said that the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield police and DA at odds over Greenfield shooting
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Despite what the Greenfield Police Department says is clear video evidence, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against the suspected murderer. On Saturday, Jaime Cerna and Ramiro Silva-Marin, members of rival gangs, were parked next to one another outside the Higher...
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Salinas police arrest suspected drunk driver who crashed on center median
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police arrested a driver after she crashed into a tree in the median, all while drunk behind the wheel, police reported on Friday. According to Salinas police, Vanessa Diaz, 51, was driving under the influence when she crashed into a planted tree on N Sanborn Road.
CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
3 suspects arrested in Tuesday’s parking lot shooting in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
One dead in single vehicle crash in King City
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey that a male victim has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred on Lewis Creek Road and southbound Highway 25 on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Versa crash through a barbed wire fence. The male driver was The post One dead in single vehicle crash in King City appeared first on KION546.
Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14-year-old. On Nov. 2, Jorge Ramirez Cruz, 34, was found guilty and sentenced to spend 15 years in state prison, said Pacioni. Cruz will have to register as a The post Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years appeared first on KION546.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Shooting that erupted from parking lot fight being investigated by Salinas police
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Salinas are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Main Street. Police dispatched at 3:40 p.m. arrived to find a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out […]
Three suspects arrested in North Main attempted homicide shooting identified
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 2, 2022 AT 1:31 PM: Salinas Police has identified the three suspects arrested Tuesday for alleged involvement in an attempted homicide shooting on North Main Street. Salinas Police arrested Victor Rosas, 27, Cesar Munguia, 24, and Gabriel Lopez, 27, near Rancho San Juan High School. All three have been The post Three suspects arrested in North Main attempted homicide shooting identified appeared first on KION546.
Three suspects arrested in North Main Shooting, victim transferred to hospital with a gunshot wound
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 5:19 PM: Salinas Police have arrested three suspects near Rancho San Juan High School in relation to the North Main shooting. Police at the scene said the suspects were arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was shot once and transported to Natividad Medical The post Three suspects arrested in North Main Shooting, victim transferred to hospital with a gunshot wound appeared first on KION546.
After violent video goes viral, Coonerty, Brunner seek answers on court-ordered 'reunification therapy'
A violent viral video showing the forced removal of two Santa Cruz children from their home on Oct. 20 has left many in the community searching for answers. The catch? The removal was ordered by a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge.
As the parade of Santa Cruz annual mayors comes to a stop, how strong will the new four-year pioneer be?
There are too many ex-Santa Cruz mayors to count, and they've served in times of celebration and horror. Mike Rotkin served five one-year terms as mayor, Cynthia Mathews four and Don Lane three. Now, as the city of Santa Cruz adopts a more traditional four-year mayor position — with a newly districted system of city council — a new civic experiment begins.
MMA fighters support Cain Velasquez at preliminary hearing
The scene inside the courtroom was anything but ordinary. Professional MMA fighters sat in the courtroom gallery. The defendant was twice as large as the sheriff's deputy guarding him. And one of fighter's fans shouted, "Cain we love you and support you!"
Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
Salinas Valley Toy Show brings fun to Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Valley Toy Show took over the Salinas Armory Saturday morning. The show brings vendors selling all types of memorabilia, from vintage action figures to Lite Brites to old video games. Fans in attendance also dressed up or wore their favorite pop culture t-shirts. "I...
