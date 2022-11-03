Read full article on original website
Related
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
iheart.com
Steve Perry Confirms He's Singing On Dolly Parton's Rock Album
Not even Steve Perry can resist working with Dolly Parton. At the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame festivities over the weekend, Dolly Parton spoke with Access Hollywood about her upcoming rock album and says that she's covering Journey's 'Open Arms' with Steve Perry on the track with her!. We can't wait...
iheart.com
Camila Cabello Shares Christmas Song Cover
Camila Cabello is back with a festive song cover to ring in the holiday season. The singer gave Bing Cosby's classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" an update with backing from a big band and acoustic guitar. The track was originally performed and released in 1943 to honor soldiers serving...
iheart.com
Lainey Wilson: 6 CMA Nominations and a starring role on Yellowstone!
Lainey Wilson just released her latest album "Bell Bottom Country" and she leads the 2022 CMA nominations with 6 nods! Her star is shooting through the sky like a rocket and this week we will she her acting debut in the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone playing a musician named Abby.
Comments / 0