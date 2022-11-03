ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

keranews.org

Early vote totals show lower turnout across North Texas than last midterms

The largest counties in North Texas saw a big drop in early voting turnout this year compared to the 2018 midterms. That's according to unofficial totals from the Texas Secretary of State, which reported about 30% of voters in Dallas County showed up to vote early this year compared to nearly 40% in the last midterms, which saw record turnout. That means about 118,000 fewer voters showed up to the polls in Dallas compared to 2018.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

West Dallas residents who live near an asphalt shingle factory demand action from city hall

The letter urges council members to reject a proposal that would allow the factory to continue operating for seven more years. It is run by GAF, which makes roofing materials. A protest late last week was organized by Singleton United/Unidos, a neighborhood group. Advocates say the factory affects the health of residents and claim that the city has failed to protect them.
DALLAS, TX

