Veterinary Pain Management Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)”. In June 2022, Boehringer collaborated with Carthronix to identify new molecules to target cancers in dogs. Veterinary Pain Management...
Microfiltration Membranes will Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 422 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 296 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Microfiltration Membranes Market””. Microfiltration Membranes Market by Type (Fluorinated Polymers, Cellulosic, Polysulfones, Ceramic), Filtration Mode, Applications (Water Treatment, Food & beverage, Biopharmaceutical Processing, Chemical) & Region. The microfiltration membranes market size is...
Modular Data Center Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030
“DELL Technologies (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BaseLayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Apple (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).”. Modular Data Center...
Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Fireeye (US), DarkTrace (UK), Check Point (Israel), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Airbus (France), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), Cyberark (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Forescout (US).”. Industrial Control...
In a first, a breakthrough by Chinese scientists puts hypersonic weapons on aircraft carriers
China's aircraft carriers will now be able to use hypersonic weapons courtesy of a breakthrough in logistics and technology that largely simplifies and accelerates the repair and maintenance of the weapons, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Designed to be launched from an aircraft (not a carrier), these weapons...
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million
HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million.
Fitness App Market- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2027
The global fitness app market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.87% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fitness App Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” provide the global fitness app market share grew at a CAGR of around 20.87% during 2022-2027 and expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by the region, type, platform and device. also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.
The same air defense systems that shield Washington, DC 24/7 have arrived in Ukraine from the US as Russia batters cities with missiles and suicide drones
Ukraine's defense minister said Monday that National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems have arrived. The NASAMS provided by the US offer short- to medium-range protection against drones and missiles. The US itself has used this system to protect Washington, DC for nearly two decades. Long-awaited air defense systems have arrived in...
Medical Gas Analyzers Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
Global Medical Gas Analyzers Market is Expected to reach a high CAGR of 3.2% during the forecasting period (2022 -2029). The Global Medical Gas Analyzers Market is Expected to reach a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecasting period (2022 -2029). Medical gasoline analyzers are used for the analysis, detection, and...
Extremely Ominous Warning About China From US Strategic Command Chief
U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen Alysa KnottAdmiral Richard says "the big one" with with China is coming and the "ship is slowly sinking" in terms of U.S. deterrence.
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it's hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year's Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit...
Take a look at the J-15 fighter jet, the $61 million copy of a Soviet plane picked to wage war from China's aircraft carriers
While the J-15 fighter jet is among China's best, it fails to compete with the US-made F-35 and F/A-18.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Analysis: 75+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Orders Surging and Company Financials Growing Stronger from Marketing of AI Security Robots Plus $4 Million Funding Raise: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)
Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. $4 Million Funding Raised Through Note Issuance & Preferred Share Warrants. AITX Q2 Filing Reposts Subscription Revenue Increases 85% Over Prior Year. In Person and On-Line Investor and Technology,...
Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035 | Roots Analysis
During our research, we came across over 85 partnerships and collaborations that have been established by various stakeholders engaged in the development of subcutaneous formulation technologies, during the period pre-2016-2021 (till October). The need for biologic-based therapeutics that can be administered via the subcutaneous roue and emergence of supporting devices.
Putin signs decree allowing acquisition of Baker Hughes Russian assets
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Russian company Nefteservisnie Tekhnologii to acquire U.S. oilfield services provider Baker Hughes' (BKR.O) Russian assets, a Russian government document published on Friday showed.
Lotus Venture Game Club(LVGC) Presents A New Era of Digital Entertainment, Empowering the Traditional Entertainment Industry with Blockchain Technology
The revolutionary Blockchain technology, known for its decentralized property, has undergone many iterations since its birth. From the introduction of Bitcoin, the ancestor of blockchain technology, to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), and to the emergence of Metaverse, that caused global hype. The phenomenon of blockchain technology blowing up the internet and the superb performance of various GameFi games (built using blockchain technology) in the past few years are all thanks to the high degree of freedom, fairness, security, and transparency brought by decentralization.
Investment Exposure To The Booming AI Sector Is Warranted…Here’s Why FatBrain AI Is Topping Investors’ Lists ($LZGI)
Investment in the booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector is more than warranted; it’s advised. And with AI as the primary ingredient responsible for ushering in an industry expected to generate over $309 billion in revenue-generating opportunity by 2026, investors may want to take action sooner than later. But don’t be misled by company titles that may exaggerate their participation in the sector, similar to those taking advantage of naive investors during the CBD stock bubble. Instead, do some due diligence and focus on those seizing emerging opportunities with best-in-industry technology. There are plenty to choose from. But from a valuation perspective, LZG International Inc.(OTCQB: LZGI), also known as FatBrain AI, may offer one of the most compelling opportunities to get exposure to the sector at ground-floor prices.
Schneider Electric Unveils New Products to Increase Energy Efficiency on the Path to a Net-Zero World
Industry leader continues to pave the way to a more sustainable future with announcements at its annual North American Innovation Summit. These innovative products will support customers in their sustainability goals, enhancing smart energy capabilities and efficiencies across office buildings, factories, and homes. New solutions are driven by the need...
