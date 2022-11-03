ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?

2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup

Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jets X-Factor

Third Bills star ruled out, creating rare chance for NY Jets offense

Buffalo Bills’ key defensive injuries have opened a rare window of opportunity for New York Jets. It was already known that the Buffalo Bills would be without their two All-Pro safeties in today’s game against the New York Jets. Micah Hyde’s season came to an end in Week 2 due to a neck injury. Jordan Poyer suffered an elbow injury in Week 8 that will sideline him this week.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Breakthrough? Young Jaguars learning how to win, or not lose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win — or how not to lose — close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans' offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot. Swinney said Monday night on his radio call-in show that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp.
CLEMSON, SC

