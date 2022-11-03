Read full article on original website
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?
2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup
Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football
Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
Third Bills star ruled out, creating rare chance for NY Jets offense
Buffalo Bills’ key defensive injuries have opened a rare window of opportunity for New York Jets. It was already known that the Buffalo Bills would be without their two All-Pro safeties in today’s game against the New York Jets. Micah Hyde’s season came to an end in Week 2 due to a neck injury. Jordan Poyer suffered an elbow injury in Week 8 that will sideline him this week.
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season....
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
Former Bills quarterback Frank Reich fired as Indianapolis Colts coach
(WIVB) — Former Bills quarterback Frank Reich is no longer the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Monday. The Colts lost to the New England Patriots 26-3 on Sunday to fall to 3-5-1 this season and managed just 112 yards of offense. Reich was on the Bills from 1985-1994, serving as a […]
Who is the best WR in the country? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew debates
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew debates on who the best wide receiver is in college football. They talk about Ohio State Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr. and TCU Horned Frogs' Quentin Johnston.
Breakthrough? Young Jaguars learning how to win, or not lose
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win — or how not to lose — close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.
Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans' offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders,...
Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot. Swinney said Monday night on his radio call-in show that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp.
Early NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Running in Justin Fields of Gold
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bengals, Jets, Patriots, and Ravens on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks.
