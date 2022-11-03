ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 42

Tammy Liles
4d ago

I guess so. If voting Democrat, don't bother to vote at all, you're just voting for more of the same, bad economy, high gas prices, open boarder, high crime, threats of nuclear war. We can't go on like this.

Reply(15)
30
CJM1932
4d ago

Republican and Unaffiliated male voters are outpacing female voters...thus doesn't happen normally. People are pissed and making sure they vote. North Carolina could be the next Virginia or Florida with a decided shift from purple to red

Reply(1)
19
Chuck Cardwell
4d ago

I'm 66 years old I'm a veteran I am an American citizen I was born here by parents who were born here all my relatives they can be traced back through the beginning of this country were born here other than coming from England prior to Americans beginning. I was a Democrat up until this year when I change the affiliation to independent and I will vote red straight ticket out fed up with the damn Democrats I think every one of them needs to be charged with treason

Reply(1)
6
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

