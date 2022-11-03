ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British pop star Harry Styles’s former Los Angeles mansion is now on the market again, and this time it is on the market for a solid $8 million. The white contemporary and insanely beautiful home is located at 1271 St. Ives Place in the Hollywood Hills, and it offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the ocean, with the main level featuring an open floor plan.
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV

Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
‘Angry’ Jessica Simpson claps back at haters after concerning video

Jessica Simpson says she’s feeling “angry” and “defensive” over comments she received on her now-viral ad for Pottery Barn. The “Newlyweds” alum posted a video of herself passionately singing along to her song “Party of One” with emphasis on the “‘I don’t give a f–k about you” line. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she began her lengthy Instagram message. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … people’s comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘You will never be good...
