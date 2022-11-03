Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Rockland police grappling with a juvenile crime wave
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland is dealing with a rash of crimes committed by juveniles. Close to 100 calls in just the last three months. Like the town of Fairfield, Rockland police say there is growing concern in part due to current legal constraints. “Rockland is not the only place...
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
wabi.tv
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession. Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening. Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including...
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
wabi.tv
5 people arrested after Somerset County drug bust
ANSON, Maine (WABI) - 5 people were arrested after a drug bust in Somerset County. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued Tuesday for an apartment in Anson after investigators received information about drug and firearm violations stemming from the residence. The search consisted of...
Guilty Pleas in ‘One of the Largest Seizures in the Greater Bangor Area’
Guilty Pleas in Case Involving “staggering quantity of drugs”. A drug trafficking case involving “one of the largest drug seizures in the greater Bangor area” has resulted in guilty pleas from two men from Michigan. Investigation and Drugs Seized. In March 2021, investigators raided a motel room...
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 20-26. Donovan O. Conary, 25, of Belfast, disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Belfast May 29, 72 hours in jail. Corey Main, 47, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 2, 90 days...
wabi.tv
Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
foxbangor.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation
AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Jere L. Waterman, 51,...
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
wabi.tv
Officials investigating body found in Parkman
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
