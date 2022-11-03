ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

wabi.tv

Rockland police grappling with a juvenile crime wave

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland is dealing with a rash of crimes committed by juveniles. Close to 100 calls in just the last three months. Like the town of Fairfield, Rockland police say there is growing concern in part due to current legal constraints. “Rockland is not the only place...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession. Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening. Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

5 people arrested after Somerset County drug bust

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - 5 people were arrested after a drug bust in Somerset County. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued Tuesday for an apartment in Anson after investigators received information about drug and firearm violations stemming from the residence. The search consisted of...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
Q106.5

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 20-26. Donovan O. Conary, 25, of Belfast, disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Belfast May 29, 72 hours in jail. Corey Main, 47, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 2, 90 days...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation

AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Jere L. Waterman, 51,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
OLD TOWN, ME
Z107.3

Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV

As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor faces plow driver shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Officials investigating body found in Parkman

PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
PARKMAN, ME
