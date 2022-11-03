Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office is advising the public, and especially residents of Niles, to be on the lookout for a missing inmate from Indiana.

On Thursday, the BCSO shared a press release from the Indiana Department of Corrections dated from Tuesday.

According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, a resident of the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, which is close to the state border, walked away and has not been seen since Tuesday.

Authorities say Jessie Hanson, 37, was working at a business near South Bend on Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 am, a witness said he got into a car.

A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement officials are actively searching for Hanson.

Authorities describe Hanson as a white male, who weighs about 200 lbs. He stands 6 feet tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hanson has a Fighting Irish tattoo near his right eye.

He was wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a gray hoodie when he was last seen.

Authorities explained that South Bend Community Re-Entry Center is a low-level, minimum security facility, with residents who have less than two years left to serve. Residents of this facility are actively preparing for release.

Police say Hanson was sentenced on one count of possession of meth, and he was expected to be released in December 2023.

Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him. This message is echoed by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO also noted that Hanson is known to have connections near Niles, Mich.

