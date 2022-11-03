ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst believes Braves' free agent SS Dansby Swanson should seek $30 million per season

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
When MLB free agency begins after the World Series, several All-Star shortstops will hit the open market, including Atlanta Braves Gold-Glover, Dansby Swanson.

While the Braves would undoubtedly like to retain Swanson, they may need help to fit him into their budget after locking up the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson to long-term deals.

According to Keith Law of The Athletic, if the Braves hope to keep Swanson around, they'll have to shell out another big contract.

In Law's breakdown of the top 50 MLB free agents of 2022-2023, he says Swanson should seek a deal between "6-8 years" that will pay him "$30 million-plus" a season.

That's a significant raise for a guy who signed a one-year, $10 million contract just a year ago. However, Law isn't alone in thinking Swanson is due a big payday once the free-agent market opens. Mark Bowman of MLB.com argues that teams may not want to pay the high price for Trea Turner or Carlos Correa but could be convinced to bite on $25 million a year for Swanson.

"Swanson likely positioned himself to gain at least an extra $30 million on the free-agent market," Bowman wrote. "and the Braves will almost certainly have to offer a five-year deal worth between $100 million and $110 million."

There's not much debate about whether or not Swanson has earned the big contract coming his way. The 28-year-old made his first All-Star team in 2022, batting .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a career-high 96 RBI while playing all 162 games.

