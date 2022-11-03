ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dmagazine.com

Scenes from D Magazine’s 2022 Distilled Event: The Spirit of Texas

On Thursday, October 13, more than 200 fine spirits lovers turned out for a top-shelf night of Texas-sized fun at On The Levee in the Design District. Guests enjoyed premium pours and craft cocktails from local mixologists, while savoring a decadent spread of Texas-themed favorites from Red Maple Catering—from brisket and chili to elote and funnel cake.
TEXAS STATE
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Express, Kay Jewelers and Vans – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
secretdallas.com

Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
DALLAS, TX
justpene50

Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies

On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
PROSPER, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas.  Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado

TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
mysouthlakenews.com

Southlake Police Welcome Officer Martinez

The Southlake Police Department welcomed Officer Arianna Martinez to the force earlier this year, fresh after graduating from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) police academy. Officer Martinez was born in Phoenix, Arizona, enlisted in the Air National Guard when she was 18, and still currently serves. She...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Dallas Observer

TikTokers Are Making Vanilla Ice's Mustang Popular Again

The vintage car trade is seeing a boost in sales thanks to another vintage artifact: North Texas' own rap-superstar-turned-TV-host Vanilla Ice. In the last year, the value of the vintage 1987 Ford Mustang 5.0 increased by nearly 42% compared to the previous year, according to CarGurus.com; the 1990 model increased by 28% in value.
DALLAS, TX

