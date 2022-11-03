Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
dmagazine.com
Scenes from D Magazine’s 2022 Distilled Event: The Spirit of Texas
On Thursday, October 13, more than 200 fine spirits lovers turned out for a top-shelf night of Texas-sized fun at On The Levee in the Design District. Guests enjoyed premium pours and craft cocktails from local mixologists, while savoring a decadent spread of Texas-themed favorites from Red Maple Catering—from brisket and chili to elote and funnel cake.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
fortworthreport.org
These artists are shedding light on Tarrant County underground dance scene
Tarrant County, particularly Fort Worth, is better known for classical music than for underground dance music, but local DJs are trying to change that. Meet some of the artists working to expand the dance music scene. Kowboy. Skyler Salinas, known as Kowboy, was raised around house music. His mom went...
Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Express, Kay Jewelers and Vans – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth native highlights new and old attractions in “100 Things To Do In Fort Worth Before You Die”
All it takes is a little bit of digging to find Fort Worth’s hidden gems. Through writing “100 Things To Do In Fort Worth Before You Die,” Fort Worth native Celestina Blok uncovered the ‘‘must-dos’ in Fort Worth to keep both first-time visitors and longtime residents entertained.
It’s Rumored That a Hybrid Demon Goat Man Haunts This Texas Bridge
Would you dare cross it?
These are some of the best places to get nachos in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few appetizers that hold a candle to nachos. Delicious, crunch and exploding with flavor, nachos are a classic. So, what better day to enjoy this delicious food option than Sunday, Nov. 6, as it is National Nachos Day? You heard that right, today is all about the nachos.
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies
On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
This rooftop bar gives you a beautiful view of the Dallas skyline
When it comes down to it, we're all looking for that post-work happy hour spot with beautiful views.
North Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas. Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...
KHOU
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
mysouthlakenews.com
Southlake Police Welcome Officer Martinez
The Southlake Police Department welcomed Officer Arianna Martinez to the force earlier this year, fresh after graduating from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) police academy. Officer Martinez was born in Phoenix, Arizona, enlisted in the Air National Guard when she was 18, and still currently serves. She...
Dallas Observer
TikTokers Are Making Vanilla Ice's Mustang Popular Again
The vintage car trade is seeing a boost in sales thanks to another vintage artifact: North Texas' own rap-superstar-turned-TV-host Vanilla Ice. In the last year, the value of the vintage 1987 Ford Mustang 5.0 increased by nearly 42% compared to the previous year, according to CarGurus.com; the 1990 model increased by 28% in value.
Comments / 0