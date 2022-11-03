ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced that tonight’s record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed due to “security protocols” that the lottery must follow. The California Lottery explained the situation via Twitter on Monday night. Once the results are available, players can find them at PowerBall.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WECT

NC middle school students win $15,000 in national STEM competition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Two middle school students from North Carolina were finalists in the national Broadcom MASTERS STEM competition, winning a $10,000 prize and a $5,000 prize. Per the NC Science Fair Foundation, they were two of thirty finalists among 1,807 applicants from across the United States and its...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy