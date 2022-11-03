Read full article on original website
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with the...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced that tonight’s record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed due to “security protocols” that the lottery must follow. The California Lottery explained the situation via Twitter on Monday night. Once the results are available, players can find them at PowerBall.com.
NC middle school students win $15,000 in national STEM competition
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Two middle school students from North Carolina were finalists in the national Broadcom MASTERS STEM competition, winning a $10,000 prize and a $5,000 prize. Per the NC Science Fair Foundation, they were two of thirty finalists among 1,807 applicants from across the United States and its...
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than 1.6...
