ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydro, OK

OSDH Investigating Spike In Stomach Illness In Hydro

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Icc3d_0ixnd0T500

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Caddo County Health Department are investigating a spike in stomach illness complaints among residents of Hydro.

While the OSDH is still investigating, they recommend that Hydro residents avoid drinking tap water at this time.

The OSDH says they have not confirmed that the illness is coming from the water.

They recommend using bottled water whenever possible.

If you have any questions, contact the Caddo County Health Department at (405) 247-2507.

Comments / 2

Related
kswo.com

Andre Wilson v. City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is facing a civil rights lawsuit from a citizen claiming they failed to accommodate his disability. Andre Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton in August of this year alleging the City has failed to comply with ADA Title 2 regulations.
LAWTON, OK
okemahnewsleader.com

Specialized Oklahoma National Guard unit hosts fentanyl training

OKLAHOMA CITY – Over the last 10 years the Center of Disease Control and Prevention has noticed an increase of opioid and Fentanyl overdose deaths in the United States per year from approximately 2,600 to more than 75,000. With the Fentanyl threat entering Oklahoma’s borders, the Oklahoma National Guard’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Caddo County now offering maternity services

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Pregnancy is often an exciting time for expecting mothers, but it can also be stressful. To help ease some concerns expecting mothers might have, the Caddo County Health Department is now accepting appointments for maternity care. Their new maternity services will be offered every other Tuesday,...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide. Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,. Police say they were called to the business after...
LAWTON, OK
police1.com

Video: Okla. deputy revives man after fentanyl overdose

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bodycam video shows the tense moments one officer acted quickly to help revive a man from a drug overdose. News on 6 shared video that shows a deputy responding to a call for help at an Oklahoma residence, finding a man unconscious once he arrived. The officer quickly administered the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, and began performing chest compressions to help the man regain consciousness.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy