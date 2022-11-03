ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Bigelow Gulch Road reopens between Progress and Wellesley

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road has reopened from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen on October 31, but was delayed for some minor changes.

The work was part of Phase 6 of the Bigelow Gulch Corridor Safety and Mobility Project. Once Phase 6 is completed, this section of the road will be four lanes with turn pockets and a center median.

The phase is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2023. Once it is complete, crews will get Phase 2 and Phase 7 underway.

