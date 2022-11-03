Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
FOX Sports
After World Series, where do Astros rank among best dynasties of last 30 years?
Since the sign-stealing scandal that tainted their 2017 championship season, the Houston Astros have spent the past five years cementing their place among the league's elite teams. They've now reached the World Series In four of the last six seasons. On Saturday, for the first time since their controversial run...
FOX Sports
Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade
HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros beat Phillies to claim World Series title
Yordan Alvarez blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, claiming their second World Series title in franchise history. Houston starter Framber Valdez held the Phillies to just one run on two hits in six innings of...
FOX Sports
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly that Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: After 25 years, Astros manager Dusty Baker gets his ring
HOUSTON — Nick Castellanos swung, Kyle Tucker chased and Dusty Baker scribbled. As the Astros clinched the 2022 World Series, their manager first needed to notate the final play in his trusty scorebook: F9. By the time he finished, his coaching staff had surrounded him in celebration. They chanted...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak
Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta. Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in...
FOX Sports
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance...
FOX Sports
Pitcher Luis Severino's $15M option exercised by Yankees
NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino's $15 million option for 2023 was exercised by the New York Yankees on Monday. The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. He was sidelined between July 31 and Sept. 21 by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.
FOX Sports
'A roller coaster ride': Taylor Heinicke's struggles sum up Commanders' loss
When the Washington Commanders had fallen to 1-4 and seemed secure in the NFC East basement, Ron Rivera was asked why his team had fallen so far behind. Their biggest problem, he said then, was "Quarterback." Nearly one month later, it still is. It doesn't seem to matter whether it's...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros rookie Jeremy Pena 'just gets better and better'
HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña began his major-league career, as has almost every position player who ever debuted, no matter how touted, hitting near the bottom of the order. He did well enough that by his fourth game, Dusty Baker experimented with hitting him second. Only one other shortstop in the last half-century, Trevor Story in 2016, had hit in that spot in the lineup so early in his career.
FOX Sports
Astros win 2022 World Series, solidifying their status as a dynasty
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez's home run — the swing of the World Series — was the moment Dusty Baker realized the Houston Astros would win the damn thing. As the ball sailed 450 feet to straight-away center field, first over the head of Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, then over sprinting center fielder Matt Vierling and was finally deposited to the deepest part of Minute Maid Park over the towering turf-covered batter's eye, the Astros had time for the euphoria to settle in.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Mattress Mack wins $75 million, record-setting sports betting win
Sure, the Houston Astros winning the Fall Classic on FOX against the Philadelphia Phillies was huge for the team and its fans. But it was particularly big for one fan, who did some serious dabbling in World Series odds. Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale successfully hedged on his...
