ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade

HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Astros beat Phillies to claim World Series title

Yordan Alvarez blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, claiming their second World Series title in franchise history. Houston starter Framber Valdez held the Phillies to just one run on two hits in six innings of...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly that Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta. Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Pitcher Luis Severino's $15M option exercised by Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino's $15 million option for 2023 was exercised by the New York Yankees on Monday. The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. He was sidelined between July 31 and Sept. 21 by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Astros rookie Jeremy Pena 'just gets better and better'

HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña began his major-league career, as has almost every position player who ever debuted, no matter how touted, hitting near the bottom of the order. He did well enough that by his fourth game, Dusty Baker experimented with hitting him second. Only one other shortstop in the last half-century, Trevor Story in 2016, had hit in that spot in the lineup so early in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros win 2022 World Series, solidifying their status as a dynasty

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez's home run — the swing of the World Series — was the moment Dusty Baker realized the Houston Astros would win the damn thing. As the ball sailed 450 feet to straight-away center field, first over the head of Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, then over sprinting center fielder Matt Vierling and was finally deposited to the deepest part of Minute Maid Park over the towering turf-covered batter's eye, the Astros had time for the euphoria to settle in.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy