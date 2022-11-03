Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kathy Griffin booted from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk, maybe comedy isn’t ‘legal’ on the platform after all
In the past week or so, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, fired most of its c-suite and half of its staff, made plans to monetize the coveted blue tick, and got into a number of feuds. You can now add a ban on comedy to that list – after Kathy Griffin’s account was suspended after the comedian spent some time impersonating Chief Twit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Potter banned from Twitter? ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic wades in on Elon Musk’s takeover with Daniel Radcliffe tweet
In keeping with the trend of celebrities poking fun at Elon Musk‘s handling of Twitter as the company’s newest CEO, Weird Al Yankovic did what he does best — made a big fat joke. In fact, he’s such a master of his craft that his gag had many users falling for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Selena Gomez still friends with Racquelle Stevens?
Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?
wegotthiscovered.com
Surprise, Twitter, there’s apparently no blocking Elon
Incredulous Twitter users are coming out of the woodwork claiming that He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Tweeted, aka Elon Musk, is unblocking himself from thousands of accounts. Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media juggernaut has left a trail of chaos in its wake, from mass layoffs, class-action lawsuits, and the introduction of monthly fees for verified accounts, to back-and-forth beef with notable celebrities, widespread fleeing, and the promise of an ad-filled tomorrow. Just when you think it can’t get any more chaotic, Twitter users up and down the digital boardwalk claim the proponent of free speech himself is undoing their choice to block him.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic might’ve just given the OK for you to pirate his biopic
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now available to stream on the Roku Channel, and it is getting heaped with acclaim for audiences and critics, so it is naturally garnering a lot of interest. The trouble is, The Roku Channel isn’t exactly available worldwide, so international fans have been wondering...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Neil Gaiman has bad news for people hoping to get cast in ‘The Sandman’ season two as backlash continues against the show runner for ‘The Witcher’
Netflix’s The Witcher is all over the news at the moment, as fans of the series continue to process news that Henry Cavill has concluded his run as Geralt of Rivia. The popular actor recently announced that season three will be his last, with Liam Hemsworth tapped to replace the 39-year-old in the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson explains why he turned the ‘Knives Out’ formula on its head for ‘Glass Onion’
Netflix may not be known for making good decisions these days, but even they manage to strike gold every now and again, and perhaps the shiniest example of all was their deal with Rian Johnson, the scribe and directorial gaffer behind hit whodunit Knives Out, which gifted them (and audiences) two more sequels to the murder mystery.
wegotthiscovered.com
Megan Thee Stallion puts her ‘Stranger Things’ superfan credentials to the test
This past weekend marked the celebration of Stranger Things Day, and what better way to celebrate than to watch Megan Thee Stallion partake in a Stranger Things trivia quiz that tests her knowledge as a self-proclaimed superfan. It isn’t exactly a crossover that anyone could have anticipated, but it’s appreciated nonetheless. In the seven-minute-long video, Megan answers some quick-fire questions about the world’s most famous science-fiction horror series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West can buy the ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark for a modest 10-digit figure
Remember that infamous ‘White Lives Matter’ hoodie that appeared during Paris Fashion Week? Apparently, Kanye ‘Ye’ West can’t sell it due to him not owning the rights to the ‘White Lives Matter’ phrase. Luckily for the rapper, an opportunity has opened up for him to get the rights to the controversial phrase, for a heavy price tag of course.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com
First official image from ‘The Iron Claw’ confirms Zac Efron’s Lord Farquaad hair looks much better in motion
Last week we got a glimpse of Zac Efron on the set of A24’s upcoming wrestling biopic The Iron Claw sporting one of the most ridiculous haircuts in the history of cinema. Comparisons were quickly drawn to Shrek‘s diminutive villain Lord Farquaad and, truth be told, it was difficult to deny that there’s a genuine resemblance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Oscar Isaac wears skirt, sings with Marcus Mumford onstage, internet falls in love all over again
Just when you thought you couldn’t cherish Oscar Isaac Moon Knight star has appeared onstage with Marcus Mumford to perform a song in a skirt. Appearing out of absolutely nowhere at New York’s Beacon Theatre was Isaac, where he helped the solo-performing Mumford sing “Fare Thee Well”. Isaac and Mumford performed a version of the famous folk song for the film Inside Llewelyn Davis, and it’s now seen as a rare live performance with the two.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Eternals’ star addresses sequel rumors, would love to team up with Ms. Marvel in any case
One of the greatest unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to haunt fans is whether or not the titular immortal aliens that made their debut in Eternals will end up getting a sequel. While the intergalactic epic nabbed $400 million at the box office, a solid return...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans already theorizing wildly after the season 5 premiere’s title is revealed
We’re still a long way from Stranger Things 5 premiering on Netflix, but the ‘Strangers’ are hanging on to every measly breadcrumb that the writer’s room will offer to them. On Nov. 6, the official Stranger Things Twitter account posted an image of the Stranger Things 5, Episode #501 screenplay, thus revealing the title of the first episode, “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Naturally, the Strangers rushed to social media — namely Reddit — to theorize about what the ominous and ambiguous title might indicate.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 BTS images released as James Cameron reveals his backup plan if ‘Avatar 2’ tanks
In an era where cinematic ventures must rely on streaming numbers to justify their continued existence, James Cameron is braving the waters of a faltering industry centered around content to release the long-anticipated sequel to his Avatar, which, even now, remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. The fact that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix and Blumhouse ditching an already-filmed religious martial arts flick has fans dying to know how bad it is
Blumhouse is famed for knocking out a constant stream of low budget genre flicks that can always be relied on to find an audience in spite of what the critics think, while Netflix regularly gets blasted for firing subpar action movies onto the platform with reckless abandon. With that in mind, fans are curious as to how terrible Absolute Dominion must be for both merchants of B-tier cinema to jump ship at the same time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A patriotically panned war thriller that’s a classic compared to its dire sequels puts boots on the streaming ground
The VOD circuit is awash with bargain basement action thrillers, but one of the more unusual methods of churning out bargain basement B-movies is to take a mildly successful original and then run it into the ground with a slew of subpar (and entirely unconnected) sequels, something that’s become so prevalent you might not even have known Behind Enemy Lines was a franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Verified Twitter accounts have lost the ability to change display name or profile picture and it’s anyone’s guess why
Over the last 24 hours, many public figures have gone to war with Elon Musk, rebranding as parody accounts to mock the new site owner, but it would seem that this is no longer possible as restrictions have seemingly been put in place for verified accounts. Right now, verified users...
Comments / 0