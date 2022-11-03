ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lavallette Church Raises Funds for Hurricane Relief Trip to Florida

The Lavallette Union Church last weekend held the first of several fundrasiers aimed at raising money to assist victims of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. The church’s event on Saturday, “Paint and Pastries,” was the first of its kind. The group of residents will also host a “Bake Sale/Book Swap” on Nov. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. and a “Paint and Pizza” event, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Town Square Halloween Party

The other night I had the opportunity to take my eldest son Justin, who is nineteen and profoundly autistic, to Town Square at the Jersey Shore, which is an organization in Brick that has a lovely day program for elderly adults, some of whom have memory issues. It was an evening event held after the seniors went home and it was a wonderful gathering of disabled adults, many with Down Syndrome or higher functioning autism than my son, and some as disabled either physically or mentally as my son is. I registered for the event knowing that Justin at best would stay willingly for the hot pretzels (he loved them!) and the costume parade, and then we would be a hard out prior to Bingo.
BRICK, NJ

