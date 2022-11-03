The other night I had the opportunity to take my eldest son Justin, who is nineteen and profoundly autistic, to Town Square at the Jersey Shore, which is an organization in Brick that has a lovely day program for elderly adults, some of whom have memory issues. It was an evening event held after the seniors went home and it was a wonderful gathering of disabled adults, many with Down Syndrome or higher functioning autism than my son, and some as disabled either physically or mentally as my son is. I registered for the event knowing that Justin at best would stay willingly for the hot pretzels (he loved them!) and the costume parade, and then we would be a hard out prior to Bingo.

BRICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO