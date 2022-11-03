Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.

Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
A Texas doctor investigating if any of the 21 victims in Uvalde shooting could have lived if police didn't wait
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas doctor said Thursday he is working with state police to determine whether any of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school shooting could have been saved had medical help arrived sooner. The review of autopsies and other records is part of a criminal...
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after man hit, killed by car on Riverside Drive
A woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a man was hit and killed by a car while walking on a sidewalk along East Riverside Drive on Friday.
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
Silver Alert issued for missing man with cognitive illness last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a cognitive illness who was last seen Sunday in northwest Austin.
Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.
1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting in Hays County
A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.
Austin police release bodycam footage of shootout with armed suspect hiding on restaurant's patio
Body camera footage released by the Austin Police Department shows officers exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was displaying a gun in a "threatening manner."
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
4 Uvalde Victims Were Reportedly Still Alive When Pulled From Classroom
This report raises questions about whether any victims could have been saved by a faster response.
Auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead in north Austin
It happened around midnight near the 15700 block of the I-35 northbound service road. Austin-Travis County EMS said the adult was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot dead after he rushed Hays County sheriff’s deputies with a knife Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies were called to a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills. Shortly after, deputies also...
One person dead following overnight auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin that happened just after midnight on Nov. 6. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 a.m. off of the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway. The adult patient was pronounced...
Shocking Statistics of Car Wrecks in Austin: Causes, Actions to Take After the Accident
Austin is one of the busiest cities in Texas. The roads are congested, and ceaseless traffic is one of the prime features of this city. Hence, with such a traffic load, the chances of accidents are also high. The article will provide a comprehensive and brief idea about the statistical data of the car accidents in Austin, Texas, the reasons for accidents, and how to get help after car accidents.
Young Texas Mom Found Dead In Office Building Bathroom — Who Was Her Killer?
The road to justice for Laurie Stout’s family was anything but easy. The devoted 22-year-old Texas mom was brutally murdered on Sept. 20, 1983 inside a bathroom stall at an Austin office building where she had worked cleaning, but it would take decades to bring her surprising killer to justice.
Farrah Abraham Pens Raging Yelp Review After Setting Fire to Apartment
More than once, Farrah Abraham’s bad behavior has led to her arrest. One would almost think that she has a problem with security guards. But not all of her antics take place out and about. Sometimes, the problem happens at home. As we reported last week, Farrah Abraham set...
