9-Year-Old ‘Excluded’ from Family Dinners for Eating Habits

Raising children comes with a lot of challenges, and often many of those challenges are ones that a parent never expected. This is just a reality of choosing to have children. It’s not uncommon for children to be ‘picky eaters’ when they’re younger—such as not wanting to eat vegetables—but in some cases, a child’s picking eating can cause real issues for their nutrition.
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave

A couple in Maryland allege that strangers have moved into the home they just bought and now refuse to leave. They had just signed a contract with a bank when the wife drove by the home on Thursday and saw people moving in with a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway. On Friday, they were in the residence and refused to leave. Realtor Melea King told WUSA9 that the wife “panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?’”“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” she added. The...
Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’

A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
