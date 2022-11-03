Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers getting mad while talking on a sideline phone became a hilarious meme
A nightmare of a season for Aaron Rodgers is continuing Sunday in Detroit where the Packers’ legendary quarterback is having a brutal game against the Lions. How bad has it gotten for Rodgers? He’s thrown not one, not two, but three interceptions in the red zone. He had...
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Performance
Another week of Sunday Night Football, another Cris Collinsworth performance. Collinsworth is on the call for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday night. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth's performance on NBC. "You gotta be some kind of sick bastard...
Lions coach Dan Campbell after beating the Packers: 'I want to go home and drink a beer'
The Detroit Lions got a taste of sweet victory on Sunday, beating the visiting Green Bay Packers 15-9 in Week 9. It’s just the second win of the season for Detroit and head coach Dan Campbell. After the game, a weary but happy Campbell was thirsty for a taste...
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes off injured reserve. Here's what that move (and the moves not made) means for Sunday at the Detroit Lions.
Tony Dungy points out huge pass interference refs missed in Bears game
The Miami Dolphins got away with pass interference late in their win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and Tony Dungy felt the no-call was just the latest example of a major issue across the NFL. The Bears were trailing 35-32 with 1:35 remaining when Justin Fields unloaded a deep...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Awful Injury Update On Defensive Star
The 2022 season has quickly spiraled out of control for the Green Bay Packers. They are on a five-game losing streak as they cannot figure out a way to stop the bleeding as their season looks to already be down the drain. Currently 3-6, the Packers have dug themselves a...
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday
Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
Colts tab Jeff Saturday as interim coach to replace Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich’s attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense failed, so now owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about an hour apart Monday, less than 24 hours after...
Bills concerned about Josh Allen’s elbow injury
The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
NBC Sports
Cousins' D.C. homecoming ends with a 'You like that!' and Vikings win
LANDOVER, Md. -- Five seasons after leaving Washington in free agency, Kirk Cousins returned to FedEx Field on Sunday for the first time as a visitor. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who spent the first six years of his career with the Burgundy and Gold, left with a comeback victory over his former team, too.
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Why ESPN deems Panthers, not 49ers, winners of CMC trade
The 49ers swiftly put themselves back into the Super Bowl conversation by blowing out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, thanks largely in part to an incredible game from their newly acquired running back, Christian McCaffrey. But despite the instant jolt the All-Pro provided for San Francisco’s offense, ESPN...
NBC Sports
Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR
The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
