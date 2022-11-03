ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Josiah Harris' First Press Conference as a Mountaineer

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

West Virginia forward Josiah Harris chats with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer

West Virginia opens the 2022-23 season on Monday as the Mountaineers welcome Mount St. Mary's to the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

Forward Josiah Harris sat with the media for the first time as a Mountaineers and discussed his recruitment to WVU, the transition from high school to college, playing for a defensive mind like Huggins and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Assesses his Mountaineers ahead of the Season Opener

WATCH: Seth Wilson Talks Team Chemistry

