WATCH: Josiah Harris' First Press Conference as a Mountaineer

West Virginia forward Josiah Harris chats with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer

West Virginia opens the 2022-23 season on Monday as the Mountaineers welcome Mount St. Mary's to the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

Forward Josiah Harris sat with the media for the first time as a Mountaineers and discussed his recruitment to WVU, the transition from high school to college, playing for a defensive mind like Huggins and more.

